The Biden administration’s expansive view of “infrastructure”
Mar 31, 2021

The Biden administration’s expansive view of “infrastructure”

The American Jobs Plan calls for investment in roads, green energy — and home health care. Also, how the pandemic made high-frequency data a go-to economic indicator.

Segments From this episode

The Weak Link: The state of infrastructure

What counts as "infrastructure"? Home health care, Biden administration says

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 31, 2021
Along with money for bridges and highways, the proposal calls for higher wages for home health aides.
Counting home health care as a definitive part of infrastructure could mean better compensation for home health care workers moving forward.
Daniel Leal-Olivas-Pool/Getty Images
Infrastructure plan would invest in U.S. ports

by Justin Ho
Mar 31, 2021
The modernization plan could expand port capacity and create jobs along the supply chain.
Container ships outside the Port of Long Beach in California. Officials say it will be focusing on rail construction.
David McNew/Getty Images
Micro businesses and the pandemic

Why this small business said goodbye to the office for good

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 31, 2021
“We’re gonna save about $60,000 a year,” said Carolyn Walker, CEO and managing partner of Response Marketing in Connecticut.
The pandemic shrunk Response Marketing's revenue and forced the firm to go virtual. “I feel like if I made it through this, we can make it through anything,” says CEO Carolyn Walker.
Courtesy of Response
COVID-19

How COVID-19 made high-frequency data a go-to economic indicator

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 31, 2021
More than ever, economists are turning to alternative forms of data to help them understand the economy in real time.
Geolocation data collected from mobile devices has become a useful pandemic indicator for the CDC, the Federal Reserve and Wall Street analysts.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
