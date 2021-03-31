Mar 31, 2021
The Biden administration’s expansive view of “infrastructure”
The American Jobs Plan calls for investment in roads, green energy — and home health care. Also, how the pandemic made high-frequency data a go-to economic indicator.
Segments From this episode
What counts as "infrastructure"? Home health care, Biden administration says
Along with money for bridges and highways, the proposal calls for higher wages for home health aides.
Infrastructure plan would invest in U.S. ports
The modernization plan could expand port capacity and create jobs along the supply chain.
Why this small business said goodbye to the office for good
“We’re gonna save about $60,000 a year,” said Carolyn Walker, CEO and managing partner of Response Marketing in Connecticut.
How COVID-19 made high-frequency data a go-to economic indicator
More than ever, economists are turning to alternative forms of data to help them understand the economy in real time.
Music from the episode
Cissy Strut The Meters
Blow Beyoncé
Show Me The Way Penguin Prison
Eyes To The Wind The War On Drugs
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer