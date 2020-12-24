Dec 24, 2020
Still in limbo
President Trump is refusing to sign the relief bill. States are fighting over income taxes. And churches are filling gaps in the social safety net even more during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
States battle over remote-worker income tax
Which state should get income taxes when out-of-state workers no longer go to the office?
How COVID-19 is changing church
“There’s an opportunity to rethink church, and I hope we take it,” says the Rev. Chris Butler, a Chicago-based pastor.
A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses
Retailers are increasing shipping fees while fielding more calls from customers, asking, "Where's my package?"
The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic
For one LA restaurateur, it was a significant investment at a risky time, but starting a business in his old neighborhood meant a lot to him.
Not the usual crowd for the holidays in Hawaii
A look at how one Hawaiian bed-and-breakfast is faring during the pandemic.
