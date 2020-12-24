How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Still in limbo
Dec 24, 2020

Still in limbo

President Trump is refusing to sign the relief bill. States are fighting over income taxes. And churches are filling gaps in the social safety net even more during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Workplace Culture

States battle over remote-worker income tax

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 24, 2020
Which state should get income taxes when out-of-state workers no longer go to the office?
A teacher works in her home office in Virginia. Some workers have stopped commuting across state borders, provoking skirmishes over tax revenue.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How COVID-19 is changing church

by Kimberly Adams and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 24, 2020
“There’s an opportunity to rethink church, and I hope we take it,” says the Rev. Chris Butler, a Chicago-based pastor.
The Rev. Chris Butler outside Chicago Embassy Church Network in South Holland, Illinois.
Photo by Tanikia Carpenter, courtesy of Chicago Embassy Church Network
COVID-19

A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses

by Justin Ho
Dec 24, 2020
Retailers are increasing shipping fees while fielding more calls from customers, asking, "Where's my package?"
Mail carriers load up their trucks at a USPS distribution center in El Paso, Texas, earlier this year.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic

by David Weinberg
Dec 24, 2020
For one LA restaurateur, it was a significant investment at a risky time, but starting a business in his old neighborhood meant a lot to him.
Restaurateur Gabriel Paredes and his staff transformed the parking lot behind the restaurant into an outdoor dining space with wood walls and multiple levels.
Richard Hozack
My Economy

Not the usual crowd for the holidays in Hawaii

by Daisy Palacios
Dec 24, 2020
A look at how one Hawaiian bed-and-breakfast is faring during the pandemic.
Thomas and Janice Fairbanks, innkeepers at The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono.
Credit: Unique Angles
Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Angel In The Snow Elliott Smith
Mary, Mary The Monkees
Noche Juan Rios
Modern Jesus Portugal. The Man

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
