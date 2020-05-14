COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

So you’re graduating into a pandemic. Now what?
May 14, 2020

So you’re graduating into a pandemic. Now what?

Plus: how rural libraries are holding up, how consumer spending is changing and the tense dynamic between reopening businesses and employees who don't feel safe coming back.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Consumers are buying less while shopping online more

by Mitchell Hartman
May 14, 2020
The Marketplace-Edison Research Poll finds that 40% of those who shopped online before the pandemic now do it more.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Hacking hospitals: ransom notes and dark web chatter from health-care extortionists

by Scott Tong
May 14, 2020
The dark web is also a meeting place for malware buyers, sellers and collaborators.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
COVID-19

Here comes the bankruptcy wave

by Kimberly Adams
May 14, 2020
Experts expect more business and personal bankruptcies as the economic crisis intensifies.
A temporarily closed J.Crew store in New York. The chain went bankrupt this month.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How will reality TV work now that reality feels unreal?

by Kristin Schwab
May 14, 2020
Shows have been doing remote production, and for many of them that works. But for how long?
Kris Jenner, left, her daughter Kim Kardashian and bocce ball instructor Jackie Savitt film an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2008.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Palace
COVID-19

Graduating into this mess stinks

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 14, 2020
Recession grads make less money, and it takes 10 to 15 years to catch up in terms of income.
Graduation will be different this year.
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
Libraries have spent years reinventing themselves. Will they have to do it again?

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
May 14, 2020
Just when libraries had figured out how to be a community space, they might have to change again.
Jennifer Pearson, director of the Marshall County Library in Tennessee, with a bag of books for curbside pickup.
Courtesy of Jennifer Pearson
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

