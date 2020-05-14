May 14, 2020
So you’re graduating into a pandemic. Now what?
Plus: how rural libraries are holding up, how consumer spending is changing and the tense dynamic between reopening businesses and employees who don't feel safe coming back.
Stories From this episode
Consumers are buying less while shopping online more
The Marketplace-Edison Research Poll finds that 40% of those who shopped online before the pandemic now do it more.
Hacking hospitals: ransom notes and dark web chatter from health-care extortionists
The dark web is also a meeting place for malware buyers, sellers and collaborators.
Here comes the bankruptcy wave
Experts expect more business and personal bankruptcies as the economic crisis intensifies.
How will reality TV work now that reality feels unreal?
Shows have been doing remote production, and for many of them that works. But for how long?
Graduating into this mess stinks
Recession grads make less money, and it takes 10 to 15 years to catch up in terms of income.
Libraries have spent years reinventing themselves. Will they have to do it again?
Just when libraries had figured out how to be a community space, they might have to change again.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
