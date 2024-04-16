Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Slow and steady global growth
Apr 16, 2024

Slow and steady global growth

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Global economic growth has been surprisingly resilient, the IMF says. Plus, how restaurants scout locations.

Segments From this episode

Demand for Treasury bonds dips in times of uncertainty

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 16, 2024
Investors fear missing out on higher rates of return by locking up the money they put in for 10 years or more.
Thanks to uncertainty about the Fed's next move, bond traders may not be too excited about upcoming Treasury bonds.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

IMF predicts steady global growth that's still low by historical standards

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 16, 2024
The institution says the world economy continues to show “remarkable resilience.”
IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks during a press briefing at the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington D.C., on Tuesday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How fast casual restaurants pick new locations

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 16, 2024
"There's a lot of science and a little bit of art" involved in finding the perfect place, a Chipotle executive says.
Shake Shack has cracked the code on scouting locations, says hospitality consultant Talia Berman.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Broken sewing machine? This owner and technician might be able to help.

by Sofia Terenzio
Apr 16, 2024
Kate Sprout, owner of Alaska Sewing Machine Repair in Anchorage, Alaska says her new business has allowed her to live the lifestyle that she wants.
Kate Sprout, owner of Alaska Sewing Machine Repair in Anchorage, Alaska, working on a machine.
Courtesy Kate Sprout
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Texas' electric grid is feeling the strain, and it's not even all that hot yet

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 16, 2024
A big part of the problem: Power plants usually go offline for maintenance in April.
April is annual maintenance time for Texas power plants, making it harder for the grid to handle a heat spike.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fans want "Coyote vs. Acme," but Warner Bros. isn't releasing it

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 16, 2024
The theory is that the studio is trying to save on its tax bill after merging with Discovery, reporter Teddy Brown says.
"What's a little maddening for folks is that we can see all this stuff happening but still have no way to actually change it," says reporter Teddy Brown about fans' frustration over the studio holding onto the film.
Olivier Chouchana/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Montara" Pandrezz, j'san, Epektase
"Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix)" MF Doom, FloFilz
"Mean Green" Snarky Puppy
"State of the Art" Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:17 PM PDT
31:59
4:02 PM PDT
28:16
2:26 PM PDT
1:05
7:52 AM PDT
8:12
3:10 AM PDT
11:38
3:00 AM PDT
30:37
Apr 15, 2024
51:02
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage