Shoppers love easy returns. But retailers aren’t sold on ’em.
Nov 24, 2023

Shoppers love easy returns. But retailers aren't sold on 'em.

Ethan Swope/Getty Images
They cost stores a lot but have become commonplace since the start of the pandemic. Plus, cookie decorating and noisy offices.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

Marketplace host Kristin Schwab talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Jordyn Holman at The New York Times about what this year’s shopping trends mean for holiday retail sales, and at holiday travel.

Will retailers risk rolling back the generous return policies shoppers love?

by Savannah Maher
Nov 24, 2023
Free online returns and 60-day windows are popular but cost companies money. Some e-commerce players are experimenting with changes.
Some companies are trying to prevent costly returns by providing detailed product information and experimenting with virtual try-ons.
Emily Elconin/Getty Images
Offices search for a sound approach to noise levels for returning staff

by Leanna Byrne
Nov 24, 2023
Noise is a factor in creating a healthy and comfortable space as firms try to ease the transition after years of remote work.
As more white-collar workers return to offices, some companies are redesigning their spaces with preferred noise levels and climate control in mind.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
'Tis the season for sugary treats: What pays the bills for this creative cookie business

by Kristin Schwab , Sofia Terenzio and Sarah Leeson
Nov 24, 2023
Maddie Gartmann of Garty Goodies enjoys sweet success with special event orders and cookie decorating classes.
There's an enthusiastic customer base for Maddie Gartmann's cookie decorating classes. "Luckily, that's what I enjoy doing the most," she says.
Courtesy Gartmann
Shelf Life

Why Egypt's Queen Nefertiti is one of the original beauty influencers

by Sean McHenry
Nov 24, 2023
When Queen Nefertiti's bust was revealed to the world in 1920's, she caused a commotion in the fashion and beauty industry. "You would see hair salons, for example, in America have replicas of her bust in their windows," said journalist and author Zahra Hankir.
When it was unveiled in the 1920s, Queen Nefertiti's bust was a sensation in the beauty industry. "You would see hair salons in America have replicas of her bust in their windows," said Zahra Hankir. "You would see fashion houses craft lines that were entirely inspired by Nefertiti."
