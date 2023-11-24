Shoppers love easy returns. But retailers aren’t sold on ’em.
They cost stores a lot but have become commonplace since the start of the pandemic. Plus, cookie decorating and noisy offices.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kristin Schwab talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Jordyn Holman at The New York Times about what this year’s shopping trends mean for holiday retail sales, and at holiday travel.
Will retailers risk rolling back the generous return policies shoppers love?
Free online returns and 60-day windows are popular but cost companies money. Some e-commerce players are experimenting with changes.
Offices search for a sound approach to noise levels for returning staff
Noise is a factor in creating a healthy and comfortable space as firms try to ease the transition after years of remote work.
'Tis the season for sugary treats: What pays the bills for this creative cookie business
Maddie Gartmann of Garty Goodies enjoys sweet success with special event orders and cookie decorating classes.
Why Egypt's Queen Nefertiti is one of the original beauty influencers
When Queen Nefertiti's bust was revealed to the world in 1920's, she caused a commotion in the fashion and beauty industry. "You would see hair salons, for example, in America have replicas of her bust in their windows," said journalist and author Zahra Hankir.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer