Rough time to be a regional bank, amirite?
May 4, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shares of multiple regional banks slid today amid new tremors in the industry following First Republic's collapse. How can they manage the turmoil? Also, brutal winter weather hurts ranchers and calves.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?

by Kristin Schwab
May 4, 2023
Larger lenders and regulators step in for the good of the overall banking system. But confidence among depositors is key.
Regional banks continue to struggle. News that PacWest is exploring "strategic options," including a sale of the company, sent its stock sliding.
Davd McNew/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Livi Burdette
May 4, 2023
Emily Flitter of The New York Times explains how the head of JPMorgan became one of the key people trying to shore up the banking system.
"It's not like Jamie Dimon has dictatorial control over the situation the way John Pierpont Morgan Sr. did, but there are some incredible similarities," says New York Times reporter Emily Flitter. Above, the JPMorgan Chase CEO.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Productivity in the U.S. fell last month, but the nation's output increased. How does that work?

by Justin Ho
May 4, 2023
What matters here is how the Labor Department defines productivity.
More people are working, since a lot of sectors — like leisure and hospitality — are playing catchup on hiring.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Electric vehicle sales are strong, but EV startups are struggling

by Henry Epp
May 4, 2023
It's not easy to start a carmaker, especially with rivals like Tesla, GM, Ford and Toyota, which have market share and manufacturing experience.
A row of Rivian electric pickup trucks. The company's shares are trading at a small fraction of their peak value in late 2021.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 4, 2023
But it needs Congress's blessing.
The FDIC released a report on Monday with suggestions on how to improve federal backstops on deposits, with an aim to preventing bank customers from withdrawing their money in a panic.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
For Western ranchers, harsh weather has meant brutal losses during prime calving season

by Anna King
May 4, 2023
Because calves are born wet they have to get dry, get a drink of milk, and warm up quickly. And the brutal weather has made that tough.
A herd moves slowly with their new calves in snowy conditions in April in Wallowa County, Oregon.
Courtesy of Angie Nash
Music from the episode

Cashmere Tree Theater
Ideal and the Real Shoji Meguro
Black Sands Bonobo
Green Light Lorde
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Daydream Mothlight
French Letter J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

