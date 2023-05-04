Rough time to be a regional bank, amirite?
Shares of multiple regional banks slid today amid new tremors in the industry following First Republic's collapse. How can they manage the turmoil? Also, brutal winter weather hurts ranchers and calves.
Segments From this episode
How can regional banks manage the industry's troubles?
Larger lenders and regulators step in for the good of the overall banking system. But confidence among depositors is key.
Why Jamie Dimon is the CEO that bridges Wall Street and Washington
Emily Flitter of The New York Times explains how the head of JPMorgan became one of the key people trying to shore up the banking system.
Productivity in the U.S. fell last month, but the nation's output increased. How does that work?
What matters here is how the Labor Department defines productivity.
Electric vehicle sales are strong, but EV startups are struggling
It's not easy to start a carmaker, especially with rivals like Tesla, GM, Ford and Toyota, which have market share and manufacturing experience.
To prevent bank runs, FDIC wants to shore up its coverage of bank accounts
But it needs Congress's blessing.
For Western ranchers, harsh weather has meant brutal losses during prime calving season
Because calves are born wet they have to get dry, get a drink of milk, and warm up quickly. And the brutal weather has made that tough.
Music from the episode
Cashmere Tree Theater
Ideal and the Real Shoji Meguro
Black Sands Bonobo
Green Light Lorde
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Daydream Mothlight
French Letter J-Walk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer