Return of the mask
We also discuss the retraining of airline staff to meet the surge of leisure flying, revisiting Canada and TikTok's remarkable marketing juice.
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal chats with ADP’s Nela Richardson and Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman about retail sales, rising prices and consumer sentiment.
Los Angeles County is again requiring people to wear masks indoors
COVID-19 cases are rising among unvaccinated people in the county. That means enforcement issues for businesses.
Airlines now have enough passengers, not enough crew
"It went from a lack of demand from passengers to a lack of supply for pilots overnight, like a light switch," a pilot says.
Canadian businesses prepare for more U.S. visitors
It’s been a tough year and a half for Canadian border towns dependent on U.S. tourists.
How TikTok is becoming a powerful consumer marketing tool
The app can cause certain products to blow up overnight, Vox's internet culture reporter Rebecca Jennings says.
