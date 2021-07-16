Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Return of the mask
Jul 16, 2021

Return of the mask

We also discuss the retraining of airline staff to meet the surge of leisure flying, revisiting Canada and TikTok's remarkable marketing juice.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal chats with ADP’s Nela Richardson and Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman about retail sales, rising prices and consumer sentiment.
Los Angeles County is again requiring people to wear masks indoors

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 16, 2021
COVID-19 cases are rising among unvaccinated people in the county. That means enforcement issues for businesses.
Starting Saturday night, people in Los Angeles County will again be required to wear face masks in indoor spaces. Above, Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles on June 14.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Airlines now have enough passengers, not enough crew

by Samantha Fields
Jul 16, 2021
"It went from a lack of demand from passengers to a lack of supply for pilots overnight, like a light switch," a pilot says.
A pilot walks through LaGuardia Airport in New York before the Fourth of July weekend. While Americans are traveling again, airlines are struggling to train and retrain staff.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Canadian businesses prepare for more U.S. visitors

by Matt Levin
Jul 16, 2021
It’s been a tough year and a half for Canadian border towns dependent on U.S. tourists.
The gates at an Ontario, Canada, crossing site are closed, but the border could reopen as soon as mid-August.
Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images
How TikTok is becoming a powerful consumer marketing tool

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 16, 2021
The app can cause certain products to blow up overnight, Vox's internet culture reporter Rebecca Jennings says.
According to Vox senior reporter Rebecca Jennings, viral videos on TikTok are playing an increasingly important role in the stuff people buy.
Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Plastic People The Getaway People
Tej The So Ons
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Carousel Skylar Spence
Emotion Motion Mokhov
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
