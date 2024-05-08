Rents outpace wages in big cities across the U.S.

Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Segments From this episode

Business owners are warily stocking their inventories

by Justin Ho
May 8, 2024
With interest rate cuts uncertain, businesses owners are keeping their shelves a little leaner. But that's not necessarily a bad sign.
Businesses don't know if the Fed will cut rates this year. As a result, “they’re making decisions, in some cases, to postpone purchases until they absolutely need it,” says Dale Rogers at ASU.
Kylie Cooper/Getty Images
U.S. rents have grown faster than wages for the past 5 years

by Samantha Fields
May 8, 2024
Rent growth is slower in some places, but much faster in others. We're looking at you, New York City.
Rent grew seven times faster than wages last year in New York City; rents also outpace wages in Boston, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Chicago.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Marketplace

by
May 8, 2024
In New York City, rent rose seven times faster than wages last year. But this spike isn’t confined to the Big Apple. Plus, GE’s 132-year legacy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Americans have blown through excess pandemic savings. What does that mean for the economy?

by Caleigh Wells
May 8, 2024
We've spent the $2.1 trillion that two San Francisco Fed economists say we saved during the pandemic.
Boyloso/Getty Images
How GE made history: a look back at an iconic conglomerate

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 8, 2024
In April, General Electric split itself up to focus on wind power, aerospace and health care. Its finance and media divisions are long gone.
A General Electric employee viewed rows of wind turbine parts in 2021. GE was an "incredible industrial company and built truly incredible things," reporter Ted Mann said.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images
Schwan’s won customers with its ice cream delivery. A new name and layoffs challenge its legacy 

by Elizabeth Rembert
May 8, 2024
Since 1952, Schwan’s yellow trucks and friendly drivers have been delivering frozen food to households. The industry has become more competitive and crowded and recently, the company changed names and stopped deliveries in most states.
The company’s new name draws on its yellow trucks. “It’s not easy to build a new brand,” CEO Santana said. “But the food and the service is the same, and we will reinforce the new name with our customer base and attract new customers.”
Courtesy Yelloh
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

