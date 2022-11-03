Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
Potential holiday travel hiccups … already
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Pilot contract negotiations have grown contentious as the holiday travel season looms. Plus, graphite shortages and extreme Miami heat.
Segments From this episode
Let's do the (productivity) numbers
Nonfarm business productivity was up 0.3% for Q3 after two quarters of declines. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and Stephanie Aaronson, director and vice president of the Economic Studies program at the Brookings Institution, explain.
Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines
This week, pilots at both American and United Airlines rejected tentative contract deals, and Delta pilots voted to authorize a strike if negotiations break down.
Why this Buffalo manufacturer is "a little bit excited" about an economic slowdown
The tight job market means it's been years since Matt Gehman has hired new qualified employees at MMG Industrial and Metal Locking Service.
How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses
In addition to her day job, Jennifer Barton of Buffalo now sells mugs and other goods she makes, plus owns a community art studio.
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
The stuff in pencils accounts for more than half of the mineral demand in a lithium cell battery. Most graphite is imported from China.
A deadly threat to Miami’s survival
Extreme heat in the city of Miami is only expected to worsen as days above 105 degrees become more common. On top of that, thousands of low-income households lack air conditioning or can’t afford to pay the bill. Marketplace’s Amy Scott reports.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer