How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Weekend special: Donate $5/month to get the Marketplace Flight Paddle Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Potential holiday travel hiccups … already
Nov 3, 2022

Potential holiday travel hiccups … already

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Pilot contract negotiations have grown contentious as the holiday travel season looms. Plus, graphite shortages and extreme Miami heat.

Segments From this episode

Let's do the (productivity) numbers

Nonfarm business productivity was up 0.3% for Q3 after two quarters of declines. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and Stephanie Aaronson, director and vice president of the Economic Studies program at the Brookings Institution, explain.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 3, 2022
This week, pilots at both American and United Airlines rejected tentative contract deals, and Delta pilots voted to authorize a strike if negotiations break down.
Delta Airlines pilots picketing for a new contract in September 2022. Their union recently voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why this Buffalo manufacturer is "a little bit excited" about an economic slowdown

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 3, 2022
The tight job market means it's been years since Matt Gehman has hired new qualified employees at MMG Industrial and Metal Locking Service.
"We cannot hire people and bring them in and plug them in. It’s 100% on-the-job training at our expense," says Matt Gehman, above at his facility in Buffalo, New York.
Brandon Watson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses

by Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 3, 2022
In addition to her day job, Jennifer Barton of Buffalo now sells mugs and other goods she makes, plus owns a community art studio.
Jennifer Barton at her studio in Buffalo, New York.
Brandon Watson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite

by Andy Uhler
Nov 3, 2022
The stuff in pencils accounts for more than half of the mineral demand in a lithium cell battery. Most graphite is imported from China.
Ford reports that it's seen an uptick in demand for EVs, but manufacturers are facing a shortage of graphite. Above, a logo on Ford's electric F-150 Lightning truck.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A deadly threat to Miami’s survival

Extreme heat in the city of Miami is only expected to worsen as days above 105 degrees become more common. On top of that, thousands of low-income households lack air conditioning or can’t afford to pay the bill. Marketplace’s Amy Scott reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PDT
27:13
10:44 AM PDT
39:58
1:59 PM PDT
1:50
7:54 AM PDT
8:11
2:52 AM PDT
10:08
Nov 2, 2022
16:55
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What's with all the hiring?
What's with all the hiring?
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
Economic Pulse
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality

Weekend Special!

Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after. 

Give Now