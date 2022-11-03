How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Weekend special: Donate $5/month to get the Marketplace Flight Paddle Give Now
My Economy

How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses

Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst Nov 3, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jennifer Barton at her studio in Buffalo, New York. Brandon Watson
My Economy

How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses

Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst Nov 3, 2022
Heard on:
Jennifer Barton at her studio in Buffalo, New York. Brandon Watson
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

A clay coaster with swirls of white, black, gray and brown.
Barton makes coasters of polymer clay. (Courtesy Barton)

Jennifer Barton, 39, is a creative arts facilitator in Buffalo, New York, where she works with nonprofits and developmentally disabled adults in art.

In November 2020, Barton’s hours were reduced to part time because of the pandemic. It was the first time since high school that she’d worked less than full time, and she considered picking up hours at a local restaurant she’d worked at in the past. Instead, she pursued her goal of starting her own business.

“I literally just went to Michaels and Joann and was like, ‘All right, let’s see what I can do,'” she said. “I poured a glass of prosecco and started making some coasters.”

Rows of white earrings shaped like an open rose, splashed with red and white.
Barton made earrings in the Buffalo Bills’ red, white and blue colors. (Courtesy Barton)

She started selling the coasters, along with earrings, ornaments and more that she made, at a local store, on Etsy and at markets.

“That gave me the money to start buying more equipment,” Barton said. “Every little bit of money I made would go back into the business.”

Barton refers to the summer of 2021 as her “summer of hustle,” because she was selling at local markets and back working full time at her day job. Later that year, she also signed a lease at a storefront. At the business, Nickel City Wax and Wane, Barton offers art classes.

“I’m still doing my day job, still doing markets,” Barton said. “I’m probably even busier than I was three years ago. But I’m making my own way and doing things that I’m so passionate about.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PDT
27:13
10:44 AM PDT
39:58
1:59 PM PDT
1:50
7:54 AM PDT
8:11
2:52 AM PDT
10:08
Nov 2, 2022
16:55
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What's with all the hiring?
What's with all the hiring?
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
Economic Pulse
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality

Weekend Special!

Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after. 

Give Now