How the pandemic pushed this nonprofit worker to start her own businesses

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Barton makes coasters of polymer clay. (Courtesy Barton)

Jennifer Barton, 39, is a creative arts facilitator in Buffalo, New York, where she works with nonprofits and developmentally disabled adults in art.

In November 2020, Barton’s hours were reduced to part time because of the pandemic. It was the first time since high school that she’d worked less than full time, and she considered picking up hours at a local restaurant she’d worked at in the past. Instead, she pursued her goal of starting her own business.

“I literally just went to Michaels and Joann and was like, ‘All right, let’s see what I can do,'” she said. “I poured a glass of prosecco and started making some coasters.”

Barton made earrings in the Buffalo Bills’ red, white and blue colors. (Courtesy Barton)

She started selling the coasters, along with earrings, ornaments and more that she made, at a local store, on Etsy and at markets.

“That gave me the money to start buying more equipment,” Barton said. “Every little bit of money I made would go back into the business.”

Barton refers to the summer of 2021 as her “summer of hustle,” because she was selling at local markets and back working full time at her day job. Later that year, she also signed a lease at a storefront. At the business, Nickel City Wax and Wane, Barton offers art classes.

“I’m still doing my day job, still doing markets,” Barton said. “I’m probably even busier than I was three years ago. But I’m making my own way and doing things that I’m so passionate about.”

