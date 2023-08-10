Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Political economics, zero-COVID and China’s slowing recovery
Aug 9, 2023

Political economics, zero-COVID and China’s slowing recovery

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Today, we look at what's behind China's slowing economic recovery. Then, how useful are year-on-year inflation measures anymore?

Segments From this episode

Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation

by Justin Ho
Aug 9, 2023
Year-over-year inflation figures grab a lot of attention when the Labor Department reports its monthly consumer price index. But those 12-month figures can gloss over the recent slowdown in inflation.
While year-over-year inflation can be helpful to filter out temporary changes that happen month-to-month, it can gloss over the recent slowdown in inflation.
Fredric J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What lawmakers are fighting over when they fight about appropriations

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 9, 2023
The portion of federal spending being determined by what's called the appropriations process is relatively small.
The amount of nondefense discretionary spending that Congress fights over every year is getting smaller.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
New study examines the viability of turning empty office blocks into homes

by Henry Epp
Aug 9, 2023
The paper considers whether tax breaks might incentivize developers to take on the conversions.
Converting empty office buildings into apartments can add affordable housing, bring more people into downtowns and cut carbon emissions, according to the paper.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Co-working spaces are not what they used to be. Companies are trying to adjust.

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 9, 2023
Once a Wall Street darling, WeWork says it may not be able to stay in business.
Once a Wall Street darling, WeWork says it may not be able to stay in business.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why it's getting more expensive to hire workers in China

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 9, 2023
China’s government is making employers pay more into its social welfare system, just as the economy is stalling.
Employees work on a speaker assembly line in Fuyang in China's eastern Anhui province. It's been getting costlier for employers in China to hire workers.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Burn the Witch Radiohead
Test Drive Vulfpeck, Vulf
The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
Starring You Shafiq Husaym
Luv Letter DJ Okawari
State of the Art Goyte

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

