Pipeline companies are trying to avoid regulation, despite major hack
May 17, 2021

Also on today's show: AT&T is merging media operations with Discovery, public transit tries to lure riders back and a conversation about internet access with the acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission.

Segments From this episode

Pipeline firms seek to avoid cybersecurity mandates, despite Colonial hack

by Scott Tong
May 17, 2021
Companies don’t need to share information on outages with the government or others in the industry.
Electric power companies and airlines are required to report cybersecurity threats to the government. Why are pipeline companies exempt?
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
AT&T and Discovery to form new media company

by Justin Ho
May 17, 2021
Bulking up will likely help the companies lure new subscribers and compete with Netflix and Disney.
Will the combined group be able to persuade consumers to sign up for yet another streaming service?
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
How public transit systems can lure riders back

by Kristin Schwab
May 17, 2021
Public perception is one of the biggest hurdles in regaining ridership.
The CDC says everyone should still where masks on public transit.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Ride It Regard
Intro Jedi Mind Tricks
Sea Legs The Shins
Finally Moving Pretty Lights

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
