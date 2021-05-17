Donate today and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Public Media Board.
May 17, 2021
Pipeline companies are trying to avoid regulation, despite major hack
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: AT&T is merging media operations with Discovery, public transit tries to lure riders back and a conversation about internet access with the acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission.
Segments From this episode
Pipeline firms seek to avoid cybersecurity mandates, despite Colonial hack
Companies don’t need to share information on outages with the government or others in the industry.
AT&T and Discovery to form new media company
Bulking up will likely help the companies lure new subscribers and compete with Netflix and Disney.
How public transit systems can lure riders back
Public perception is one of the biggest hurdles in regaining ridership.
Music from the episode
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Ride It Regard
Intro Jedi Mind Tricks
Sea Legs The Shins
Finally Moving Pretty Lights
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
You make our
future bright.
Support nonprofit news you love with a gift today.