Apr 2, 2020
Pay cuts spread further down the ladder
Plus: the huge number of immigrants who will miss out on checks from the government, and the logistical challenge of giving small businesses emergency loans.
Stories From this episode
Pay cuts spreading beyond executive suite
Cuts to pay can save jobs, but they can hurt morale, too.
It's not just undocumented immigrants who could be left out of the stimulus money
U.S. citizens with an undocumented spouse or child would also be denied a check.
Millions are facing unemployment without savings to fall back on
The median U.S. household has just a couple of weeks worth of savings to tap into in a crisis.
A senior citizen working through the pandemic
“I just take one day at a time,” said Gaile Harrell, a part-time convenience store employee in Ashburn, Virgina.
Book publishing has a tight calendar, even in a pandemic
Publishing can't easily go on hold until the fall — which is when publishers tend to release the year's biggest titles.
Music from the episode
Som transparents El Petit De Cal Eril
Star Roving Slowdive
Cirrus Bonobo
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
Suddenly Junip
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
