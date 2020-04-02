COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Pay cuts spread further down the ladder
Apr 2, 2020

Plus: the huge number of immigrants who will miss out on checks from the government, and the logistical challenge of giving small businesses emergency loans.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Pay cuts spreading beyond executive suite

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 2, 2020
Cuts to pay can save jobs, but they can hurt morale, too.
As pay cuts spread further down from the executive suite, they hit average workers harder. Above, cashiers wearing protective masks work in a grocery store in Brooklyn on April 2.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

It's not just undocumented immigrants who could be left out of the stimulus money

by Andy Uhler
Apr 2, 2020
U.S. citizens with an undocumented spouse or child would also be denied a check.
Stay-at-home orders in California and elsewhere have exempted farmworkers. Above, farmworkers harvest zucchini Wednesday in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Millions are facing unemployment without savings to fall back on

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 2, 2020
The median U.S. household has just a couple of weeks worth of savings to tap into in a crisis.
Some economists believe the unemployment rate could hit 30% before long.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

A senior citizen working through the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 2, 2020
“I just take one day at a time,” said Gaile Harrell, a part-time convenience store employee in Ashburn, Virgina.
Gaile Harrell, a convenience store employee in Ashburn, Virginia is considered an essential worker and therefore, working through the pandemic.
Melissa Lyttl
Book publishing has a tight calendar, even in a pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Apr 2, 2020
Publishing can't easily go on hold until the fall — which is when publishers tend to release the year's biggest titles.
Keystone/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Som transparents El Petit De Cal Eril
Star Roving Slowdive
Cirrus Bonobo
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
Suddenly Junip

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
