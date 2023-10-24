Part of the deficit: Federal Reserve interest costs
Right now, the Federal Reserve is spending more than it makes on the securities it holds. Plus, school supper and a sneaker store slump.
Segments From this episode
As weather gets less predictable, hydropower dams look to new forecasting techniques
"Forecast-informed reservoir operations" may help planners deal more effectively with flood or drought conditions.
Federal Reserve losses contribute to federal deficit
When the central bank makes money, it hands it to the Treasury. But now it's losing money as it pays interest to banks on their deposits.
Entrepreneurship can narrow the gender pay gap, but it's not a perfect solution.
Three women entrepreneurs talk about their experiences starting their own businesses, and whether it helped them get better pay and flexibility.
Change may come to H-1B visa program, which opens doors for tech workers
Many more people — and companies — want H-1Bs than the number available. Proposed changes would make it harder to game the system.
Inflation, staff shortages mean fewer kids are participating in after-school meal programs
The federal government has also restricted eligibility after opening it early in the pandemic.
A Tulsa sneaker store deals with a down market
"There are opportunities in down markets," said owner Venita Cooper, whose entrepreneurial abilities could help her tackle the challenge.
Music from the episode
Dive Out Mono/Poly
Atomized Andrew Bird
Green Light Lorde
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer