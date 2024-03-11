Not too hot, not too cold
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Could the economy be just right? Plus, the Reddit IPO has a social dimension.
Segments From this episode
Rent-flation
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about her story looking at the role rent inflation is playing in our overall inflation figures — and why it doesn’t seem to be budging.
Some manufacturers may ramp up inventories this year
Businesses have spent the last year and a half trying to whittle down excess inventories. Some businesses still have work to do, but others are likely to build those inventories up this year.
For this Black Wall Street business, it's time to "pass the torch on to another entrepreneur"
Venita Cooper made the decision to sell her sneaker store, Silhouette Sneakers & Art. "There's a certain type of person that it was important to me that they would take over Silhouette," said Cooper. "And to me, it's someone from Tulsa, from North Tulsa, who has roots here."
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
The idea is to reward them for their loyalty.
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?
Fed Chairman Powell told a congressional committee not to expect a victory lap when and if the Fed decides it has finally beaten inflation.
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
They aren't keeping as many vehicles on their lots as before the pandemic, but they have way more than they had during it.
Music from the episode
"Agrimony" MF DOOM
"Slippery People" Talking Heads
"Nobody Speak" DJ Shadow
"Never Catch Me" Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
"Ride or Die" The Knocks, feat. Foster the People
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer