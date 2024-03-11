Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Not too hot, not too cold
Mar 11, 2024

Not too hot, not too cold

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Could the economy be just right? Plus, the Reddit IPO has a social dimension.

Segments From this episode

Rent-flation

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about her story looking at the role rent inflation is playing in our overall inflation figures — and why it doesn't seem to be budging.

Some manufacturers may ramp up inventories this year

by Justin Ho
Mar 11, 2024
Businesses have spent the last year and a half trying to whittle down excess inventories. Some businesses still have work to do, but others are likely to build those inventories up this year.
If manufacturers do ramp up production, it would be the first expansion the sector has seen in 17 months.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
For this Black Wall Street business, it's time to "pass the torch on to another entrepreneur"

by Sean McHenry
Mar 11, 2024
Venita Cooper made the decision to sell her sneaker store, Silhouette Sneakers & Art. "There's a certain type of person that it was important to me that they would take over Silhouette," said Cooper. "And to me, it's someone from Tulsa, from North Tulsa, who has roots here."
After five years, Venita Cooper (right) has announced she's selling her Black Wall Street sneaker store to Kellen James (left), a third-generation Tulsan.
Courtesy Venita Cooper
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 11, 2024
The idea is to reward them for their loyalty.
Reddit will reserve about 8% of the shares it’ll be selling for users and moderators, alongside some board members and friends and family of employees.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 11, 2024
Fed Chairman Powell told a congressional committee not to expect a victory lap when and if the Fed decides it has finally beaten inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on monetary policy on March 6.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back

by Henry Epp
Mar 11, 2024
They aren't keeping as many vehicles on their lots as before the pandemic, but they have way more than they had during it.
Trucks fill the lot at Heritage Ford in South Burlington, Vermont. Higher vehicle inventories are allowing customers to negotiate lower prices.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Agrimony" MF DOOM
"Slippery People" Talking Heads
"Nobody Speak" DJ Shadow
"Never Catch Me" Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
"Ride or Die" The Knocks, feat. Foster the People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

