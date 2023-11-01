Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

No change at the Fed, but what about the bond market?
Nov 1, 2023

No change at the Fed, but what about the bond market?

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The Treasury plans to offer more than $100 billion in bonds next week. Who's gonna buy them? Plus, possible changes in the way Americans buy homes.

Music from the episode

Don't You Mind Thrupence
Closer Patrick Holland
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Call The Foreign Exchange
Palm Tree Jungle
Natural Cause Emancipator
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

