Next-day delivery is so pre-pandemic. Cue ultra-fast delivery.
Also: Apprenticeships in California aim to fill the shortage of child care workers and consumers are spending despite economic anxieties.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Amy Scott is joined by Brian Cheung of Yahoo Finance and Catherine Rampell with the Washington Post to chat about the emerging COVID-19 variant, Jerome Powell's renomination, inflation and more.
Consumers, worried about the economy, keep spending anyway
What's behind the trend and how long it might last?
Apprenticeships may help build the child care workforce
Low pay is still an obstacle to bringing people into the field, where employment is 10% lower than before the pandemic.
Airlines, telecom clash over new 5G spectrum
AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions to get the latest 5G technology up and running. But airlines say it could impact plane safety.
The super-fast delivery market is booming
Rather than waiting a day or two for an online order, ultra-fast delivery apps are promising orders can be delivered in as little as 10 minutes.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer