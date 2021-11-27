Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Next-day delivery is so pre-pandemic. Cue ultra-fast delivery.
Nov 26, 2021

Also: Apprenticeships in California aim to fill the shortage of child care workers and consumers are spending despite economic anxieties.

The Weekly Wrap

Amy Scott is joined by Brian Cheung of Yahoo Finance and Catherine Rampell with the Washington Post to chat about the emerging COVID-19 variant, Jerome Powell's renomination, inflation and more.
Consumers, worried about the economy, keep spending anyway

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 26, 2021
What's behind the trend and how long it might last?
Consumer spending continues to be strong — but there's a chance emerging variants could change that.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Apprenticeships may help build the child care workforce

by Mariana Dale
Nov 26, 2021
Low pay is still an obstacle to bringing people into the field, where employment is 10% lower than before the pandemic.
Carmen Del Alamo stands in her front yard, where children can play and strengthen their motor skills.
Mariana Dale
Airlines, telecom clash over new 5G spectrum

by Matt Levin
Nov 26, 2021
AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions to get the latest 5G technology up and running. But airlines say it could impact plane safety.
A contract crew for Verizon updates a cell tower to handle the 5G network in Orem, Utah in 2019.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
The super-fast delivery market is booming

by Victoria Craig
Nov 26, 2021
Rather than waiting a day or two for an online order, ultra-fast delivery apps are promising orders can be delivered in as little as 10 minutes.
Getir employees prepare online grocery orders for delivery at a store warehouse in Istanbul in October 2021.
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Biden pressed to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19
Are we headed toward a wage-price inflation cycle in 2022?
As house prices skyrocket, some Aussies consider big moves
Wine and liquor makers are facing a glass bottle shortage
