More Americans than ever are enrolled in ACA coverage
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That's in part because subsidies for those plans became more generous. Plus, the folk school boom.
Segments From this episode
Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse
The government has virtually no data on this mostly unregulated, $250 billion global industry, says Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment
The government has extended pandemic-era subsidies for the Affordable Care Act marketplace until 2025 — and even higher-income families are eligible.
"The biggest challenge that I didn't anticipate was not having people know you"
Zoe Bennett, who graduated from the University of Alabama earlier this year, describes what it was like to move to Rome, Georgia, for a new job. For Bennett, meeting people has been one of the biggest challenges. “Especially in a new job where I’m trying really hard to establish myself and earn people’s respect,” she said.
Should public transit be a free service? One city just said yes.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, makes its free-bus-fare experiment permanent. In many cities, though, riders value quality of service over cost.
In a world of hybrid work, hot desking is becoming more prevalent
It’s a cost-saving measure that’s more common now than it was pre-pandemic, but not all workers like it.
Music from the episode
Glimmer Tame Impala
93 'Til Infinity Souls of Mischief
Make It Better Anderson .Paak
Falafel Tom Misch
Toad Lick East Forest
Fail Safe William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer