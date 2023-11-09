Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
More Americans than ever are enrolled in ACA coverage
Nov 9, 2023

brizmaker/Getty Images
That's in part because subsidies for those plans became more generous. Plus, the folk school boom.

Segments From this episode

Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 9, 2023
The government has virtually no data on this mostly unregulated, $250 billion global industry, says Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.
"This is a market of millions of people around the world who work as creators or influencers," said Drew Harwell at The Washington Post.
Phillippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment

by Samantha Fields
Nov 9, 2023
The government has extended pandemic-era subsidies for the Affordable Care Act marketplace until 2025 — and even higher-income families are eligible.
Just about everyone looking for an ACA plan is eligible for a higher subsidy than before, said Vivian Ho at Rice University.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
"The biggest challenge that I didn't anticipate was not having people know you"

by Sean McHenry

Zoe Bennett, who graduated from the University of Alabama earlier this year, describes what it was like to move to Rome, Georgia, for a new job. For Bennett, meeting people has been one of the biggest challenges. “Especially in a new job where I’m trying really hard to establish myself and earn people’s respect,” she said.

Should public transit be a free service? One city just said yes.

by Savannah Maher
Nov 9, 2023
Albuquerque, New Mexico, makes its free-bus-fare experiment permanent. In many cities, though, riders value quality of service over cost.
Investments in the quality of transit are more likely to boost ridership than low-cost or free fares, says Sarah Kaufman of NYU.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
In a world of hybrid work, hot desking is becoming more prevalent

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 9, 2023
It’s a cost-saving measure that’s more common now than it was pre-pandemic, but not all workers like it.
A report from Morgan Stanley found that while "hot desking" saves employers money, not all workers are a fan.
Edwin Tan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
93 'Til Infinity Souls of Mischief
Make It Better Anderson .Paak
Falafel Tom Misch
Toad Lick East Forest
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

