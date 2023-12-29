Medicare’s New Year’s resolution? Bring down drug prices.
But it could take years for patients to see savings. Plus, the lost art of ironing.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
But drug companies are trying to stymie the effort with a raft of lawsuits.
OSHA to publish details of workplace injuries under new reporting rules
The regulation, which applies to some 50,000 employers, aims to increase disclosure and public accountability for safety on the job.
French wine makers struggle as consumption declines
Young people are drinking less and red wine in particular is going out of fashion.
The lost art of making perfectly fitting trousers
Menswear writer Derek Guy explains why men's pants don’t look like they used to.
