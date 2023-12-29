My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Medicare’s New Year’s resolution? Bring down drug prices.
Dec 29, 2023

Medicare's New Year's resolution? Bring down drug prices.

Fly View Productions
But it could take years for patients to see savings. Plus, the lost art of ironing.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.

Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024

by Lily Jamali
Dec 29, 2023
But drug companies are trying to stymie the effort with a raft of lawsuits.
Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices will apply to just 10 medications for now, including treatments for heart disease and diabetes.
stevecoleimages/Getty Images
OSHA to publish details of workplace injuries under new reporting rules

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 29, 2023
The regulation, which applies to some 50,000 employers, aims to increase disclosure and public accountability for safety on the job.
An AFL-CIO report estimated it would take OSHA 190 years to inspect all 8 million worksites it is tasked with covering.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
French wine makers struggle as consumption declines

Young people are drinking less and red wine in particular is going out of fashion.

The lost art of making perfectly fitting trousers

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 29, 2023
Menswear writer Derek Guy explains why men's pants don’t look like they used to.
A cutter marks out a pattern at Huntsman tailors in London, England. According to menswear writer Derek Guy, fewer and fewer tailors understand the lost art of “ironwork” in the construction of pants.
Bruno Vincent/Getty Images
Music from the episode

LOST IN PARADISE ALI
Blueberry Eyes MAX
Circles Post Malone
Boy King Gnu

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

