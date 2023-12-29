This time of year, after weeks of holiday feasting, your pants might be fitting a little snugger than usual. (No judgment here!) But if you wear dress pants — particularly slim-fit men’s dress pants — it’s nearly impossible to find perfectly fitting trousers.
As menswear writer Derek Guy recently explained on the social media platform, X, that’s because a crucial part of the tailoring process — ironwork — has been almost forgotten in the modern era.
Click the audio player above to hear Guy explain what that means for today’s fits.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.