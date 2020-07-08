The men’s retailer Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, seeking Chapter 11 protection.

Lockdowns and working from home haven’t been great for the men’s formalwear industry. But coronavirus isn’t the only thing that Brooks Brothers has been dealing with. Its mainstay product — the suit — has been losing popularity for years.

Brooks Brothers opened its first store in lower Manhattan in 1818 when the U.S. was made up of 20 states. Future customer Abraham Lincoln was only 9 years old. When the suit as we know it today started becoming popular in the late 19th century, Brooks Brothers cashed in.

“They were right there at the heart of finance, at the heart of politics, really when America was getting its start,” said Susan Scafidi, founder of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School.

She said Brooks Brothers popularized suits that were ready to wear off the rack. That helped its suits fit more people. But Scafidi said it also made the suit, and the high status it represented, more accessible.

“Everybody had to have a Brooks Brothers suit if you were going to be a middle-class, or upper-middle-class, or even an upper-class business person,” Scafidi said.

By the middle of the 20th century, Sacfidi said, the suit also became a symbol of corporate conformity. Think “Mad Men.”

But in the 1990s, casual Fridays had become a thing. Then, Silicon Valley decided hoodies and sneakers were OK, and casual became mainstream.

Justin Schack, a managing director at Rosenblatt Securities on Wall Street, remembers the suit-and-tie days.

“I used to own Brooks Brothers suits back when I was starting my career, and I can’t remember the last time I did,” Schack said.

Since 2014, the market for men’s suits has shrunk by 11%, according to the research firm Euromonitor. And menswear has changed with the times.

Ken Giddon, co-owner of New York-based menswear store Rothmans, said his biggest seller these days is denim.

“We sell a lot of jeans, and we sell a lot of sport coats with it,” he said.

But, Giddon said, the suit isn’t dead. The suits he sells tend to be fashionable suits meant for special events.

“It’s not really classic workwear,” Giddon said. “That’s not what the young guy is looking for in a suit.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse for the suit industry, as people work from home and stores have closed. As Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy, it says it’s seeking a buyer for the brand.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse