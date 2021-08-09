Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Public transit can help with climate change — if there’s buy-in
Aug 9, 2021

Public transit can help with climate change — if there’s buy-in

Also on today's show: we'll step inside a British car museum, find out what a new wood plant means for Minnesota's timber industry and look at how home appraisals can widen the racial wealth gap.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

U.N.'s urgent call for emissions cuts means fewer cars, experts say

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 9, 2021
Climate scientists say in the U.S., the transportation sector is the largest source of carbon emissions. Expanding public transit is key, they say.
Investments in public transit could help curb U.S. emissions. Above, a subway train arrives at a Brooklyn station in New York City in November 2020.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Commercial real estate firms, co-working companies join forces

by Matt Levin
Aug 9, 2021
Commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield partners with WeWork, hoping to absorb some of that vacant office space.
Cushman & Wakefield's $150 million partnership with WeWork is the latest in a series of deals between commercial real estate firms and shared workspace companies.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Pause in federal student loan payments has been a "game changer"

by Samantha Fields
Aug 9, 2021
The Biden administration has extended the moratorium on payments and interest accrual into next year.
Instead of resuming next month, most federal student loans will stay on pause and will not be accruing interest until the start of February 2022.
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
When it comes to the racial wealth gap, home appraisals are part of the problem

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Aug 9, 2021
Sociologist Junia Howell shares her research on how appraisals contribute to inequality between Black and white homeowners.
The key to understanding racial inequality and appraisals is not through individual appraisers’ decisions, says sociologist Junia Howell. It’s “how the system or the way that we appraise houses more generally is structured or arranged."
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
New wood products plant in Minnesota will create jobs, could help climate

by Dan Kraker
Aug 9, 2021
The facility would have ancillary benefits for loggers and truckers, and its building materials would keep carbon locked up, expert says.
The timber industry around the town of Cohasset could see an economic boom thanks to the planned construction of a new mill.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Facing the electric vehicle era, Brits grow nostalgic about fossil-fueled cars

by Stephen Beard
Aug 9, 2021
One of the hottest new attractions this summer is a car museum that offers visitors the chance to relive their petrol-driven past.
The Morris Minor, launched in 1948, was the first British car to sell more than 1 million units.
Stephen Beard
Facing staff shortages, schools offer thousands in bonuses and retention incentives
The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?
A Warmer World
Native-led nonprofit shows how pandemic is changing philanthropy
Who's in, who's out: What the labor participation rate tells us about the job market
