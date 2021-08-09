Public transit can help with climate change — if there’s buy-in
Also on today's show: we'll step inside a British car museum, find out what a new wood plant means for Minnesota's timber industry and look at how home appraisals can widen the racial wealth gap.
U.N.'s urgent call for emissions cuts means fewer cars, experts say
Climate scientists say in the U.S., the transportation sector is the largest source of carbon emissions. Expanding public transit is key, they say.
Commercial real estate firms, co-working companies join forces
Commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield partners with WeWork, hoping to absorb some of that vacant office space.
Pause in federal student loan payments has been a "game changer"
The Biden administration has extended the moratorium on payments and interest accrual into next year.
When it comes to the racial wealth gap, home appraisals are part of the problem
Sociologist Junia Howell shares her research on how appraisals contribute to inequality between Black and white homeowners.
New wood products plant in Minnesota will create jobs, could help climate
The facility would have ancillary benefits for loggers and truckers, and its building materials would keep carbon locked up, expert says.
Facing the electric vehicle era, Brits grow nostalgic about fossil-fueled cars
One of the hottest new attractions this summer is a car museum that offers visitors the chance to relive their petrol-driven past.
