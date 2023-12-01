Financially InclinedBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Just keep it
Dec 1, 2023

Just keep it

Tetiana Soares/Getty Images
That's what some big retailers are telling shoppers who received the wrong or broken items. Plus, a deal consumers like can backfire on restaurants.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at APD and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times about if we’ve hit a soft landing and why consumers are still feeling pessimistic about the economy.

Faced with an onslaught of returns, retailers are telling shoppers: "Just keep it."

by Henry Epp
Dec 1, 2023
“Returnless refunds” or “keep it" return policies have now been adopted by more than half of major retailers, according to a new survey.
One reason retailers have adopted "keep it" return policies is that shipping and re-shelving can cost a lot.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
"Endless shrimp" and other deals can backfire on restaurants

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 1, 2023
If bargain hunters skimp on the add-ons, the business may have to eat a loss. For Red Lobster, it was $11 million last quarter.
Red Lobster had to eat a loss because its shrimp promotion was too big a bargain for diners.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Manufacturing sector contracts for 13th straight month, but construction spending is up

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 1, 2023
The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index showed worse-than-expected performance for manufacturing, but construction growth shone.
“The housing market is poised for gains for 2024," said Danushka Nanayakkara at the National Association of Home Builders.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Ranchers, farmers look to 'carbon farming' as a way to diversify, and help the climate

by Cassandra Profita
Dec 1, 2023
The Biden administration is spending billions to incentivize the practice, but quantifying its effectiveness is still a challenge.
Rancher Jeanne Carver visits some of the sheep on the Imperial Stock Ranch. She hired scientists to measure how much carbon is added to the soil on the ranch with changes to grazing patterns and crop production.
Cassandra Profita/OPB
Music from the episode

Comedy Gen Hoshino
Feel It Still Portugual. The Man
IT HURTS 2NE1
Boy's a liar Pt. 2 PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
lattitude Five Deez
Cupid FIFTY FIFTY

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

