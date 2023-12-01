Just keep it
That's what some big retailers are telling shoppers who received the wrong or broken items. Plus, a deal consumers like can backfire on restaurants.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at APD and Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times about if we’ve hit a soft landing and why consumers are still feeling pessimistic about the economy.
Faced with an onslaught of returns, retailers are telling shoppers: "Just keep it."
“Returnless refunds” or “keep it" return policies have now been adopted by more than half of major retailers, according to a new survey.
"Endless shrimp" and other deals can backfire on restaurants
If bargain hunters skimp on the add-ons, the business may have to eat a loss. For Red Lobster, it was $11 million last quarter.
Manufacturing sector contracts for 13th straight month, but construction spending is up
The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index showed worse-than-expected performance for manufacturing, but construction growth shone.
Ranchers, farmers look to 'carbon farming' as a way to diversify, and help the climate
The Biden administration is spending billions to incentivize the practice, but quantifying its effectiveness is still a challenge.
Music from the episode
Comedy Gen Hoshino
Feel It Still Portugual. The Man
IT HURTS 2NE1
Boy's a liar Pt. 2 PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
lattitude Five Deez
Cupid FIFTY FIFTY
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer