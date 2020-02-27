Feb 27, 2020
It’s a correction, folks
We'll talk about what means, plus: the CDC's Emergency Operations Center, the history of corporate buzzwords and we "sundown" our series "United States of Work."
Stories From this episode
Inside the “ER of public health” where the CDC is running its COVID-19 response
During public health crises like the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC brings together different parts of the agency at its Emergency Operations Center.
What is a market "correction"?
Technically, there is no official definition of a correction, but most people will tell you it's a fall of 10% or more from a high.
United States of Work
Meet Derrick, 40, college dean
Derrick's work is characterized as "management, professional, like 40% of the U.S. workforce.
"Just-in-time" manufacturing model challenged by COVID-19
The model started in the 1970s during the quest for leanness and cost cutting. But it leads to supply chain issues when disasters hit.
People really hate the way we talk at work
Office-speak can be both annoying and convenient, said The Atlantic's Olga Khazan.
U.S. companies might not see profit growth at all this year
Goldman Sachs says the COVID-19 virus could wipe away expected earnings growth for the S&P 500.
Music from the episode
Motherless Child Romare
Jungle H.E.R.
The Music Scene Blockhead
Heard 'Em Say Kanye West, Adam Levine
Adult Acid Thee Oh Sees
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer