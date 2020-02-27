Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

It's a correction, folks

Feb 27, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,352 Episodes
Marketplace 4,046 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,752 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 36 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Marketplace Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
It’s a correction, folks
Feb 27, 2020

It’s a correction, folks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll talk about what means, plus: the CDC's Emergency Operations Center, the history of corporate buzzwords and we "sundown" our series "United States of Work."

Stories From this episode

Inside the “ER of public health” where the CDC is running its COVID-19 response

by Sam Whitehead Feb 27, 2020
During public health crises like the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC brings together different parts of the agency at its Emergency Operations Center.
Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stands in the agency’s Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta. This has been the “nerve center” of the CDC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak since January.
Sam Whitehead/WABE
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

What is a market "correction"?

by Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 27, 2020
Technically, there is no official definition of a correction, but most people will tell you it's a fall of 10% or more from a high.
One professor recommends trying to stay calm while the market corrects.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

Meet Derrick, 40, college dean

by Bridget Bodnar Feb 18, 2020
Derrick's work is characterized as "management, professional, like 40% of the U.S. workforce.
Caroline Yang
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

"Just-in-time" manufacturing model challenged by COVID-19

by Scott Tong Feb 27, 2020
The model started in the 1970s during the quest for leanness and cost cutting. But it leads to supply chain issues when disasters hit.
Samsung has said its output will be stalled from supply chain problems. Above, a woman wearing a face mask walks past an ad for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 in Seoul on Jan. 30.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

People really hate the way we talk at work

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Feb 27, 2020
Office-speak can be both annoying and convenient, said The Atlantic's Olga Khazan.
A London office building in 2013.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

U.S. companies might not see profit growth at all this year

by Marielle Segarra Feb 27, 2020
Goldman Sachs says the COVID-19 virus could wipe away expected earnings growth for the S&P 500.
The impacts of COVID-19 are spreading — some companies might not see any profit growth this year.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Motherless Child Romare
Jungle H.E.R.
The Music Scene Blockhead
Heard 'Em Say Kanye West, Adam Levine
Adult Acid Thee Oh Sees

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer