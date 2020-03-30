As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 30, 2020
Is it ethical to shop online right now?
Plus: how deep this recession will get, how Americans are confronting the bills due this week and a conversation with rapper, singer and writer Dessa.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
How bad will this recession be, and how long will it last?
Just because the COVID-19 recession came on incredibly quickly does not mean it will be a quick recovery.
COVID-19
Video games attract millions of players as the world "shelters in place"
With more people stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are flocking to console and computer games.
COVID-19
Is it ethical to shop the sales right now?
Shopping is vital for the economy. That doesn't mean folks feel great about discretionary purchases right now.
Musician-writer Dessa on what happens when artists' gigs go away
"What are we supposed to do when we've got to stay apart?" said musician and writer Dessa.
COVID-19
China's industries resume production as government officials ease restrictions
China goes back to work, not to normality.
Countries race to limit, ban exports of masks, ventilators, other gear
Individual governments have defended decisions to keep medical equipment at home, arguing they must take care of their medical workers and patients first.
Much of the economy has stopped. Rent and other payments haven't.
Millions of people's incomes have been reduced or disappeared completely because of COVID-19, and rent day is just around the corner.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
