Is it ethical to shop online right now?
Mar 30, 2020

Is it ethical to shop online right now?

Plus: how deep this recession will get, how Americans are confronting the bills due this week and a conversation with rapper, singer and writer Dessa.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How bad will this recession be, and how long will it last?

by Sabri Ben-Achour Mar 30, 2020
Just because the COVID-19 recession came on incredibly quickly does not mean it will be a quick recovery.
The COVID-19 recession will likely have a slow recovery. Above, an empty 42nd Street in Manhattan on March 25.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Video games attract millions of players as the world "shelters in place"

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 30, 2020
With more people stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are flocking to console and computer games.
What to do while stuck at home? Play video games, of course.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America
COVID-19

Is it ethical to shop the sales right now?

by Kristin Schwab Mar 30, 2020
Shopping is vital for the economy. That doesn't mean folks feel great about discretionary purchases right now.
Feeling tempted to shop online during self-quarantine?
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Musician-writer Dessa on what happens when artists' gigs go away

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 30, 2020
"What are we supposed to do when we've got to stay apart?" said musician and writer Dessa.
“I think we are gonna have this big boom of art in the next few months as people are hunkering down over their keyboards,” Dessa says.
Sara Fish
COVID-19

China's industries resume production as government officials ease restrictions

by Jennifer Pak Mar 30, 2020
China goes back to work, not to normality.
Chinese industrial workers return to the job.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Countries race to limit, ban exports of masks, ventilators, other gear

by Scott Tong Mar 30, 2020
Individual governments have defended decisions to keep medical equipment at home, arguing they must take care of their medical workers and patients first.
A program to monitor global protectionism found governments placed 46 different export controls on coronavirus-related safety supplies and machines this year. Above, masks are produced at factory in Germany on March 12.
Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images
Much of the economy has stopped. Rent and other payments haven't.

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 30, 2020
Millions of people's incomes have been reduced or disappeared completely because of COVID-19, and rent day is just around the corner.
A pedestrian walks by a San Francisco restaurant closed because of COVID-19.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Taro alt-J
To Zion Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
Darling Real Estate
Fishin' Takénobu
School Four Tet
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?

