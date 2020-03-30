As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Video games attract millions of players as the world “shelters in place”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Video games attract millions of players as the world “shelters in place”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A lot of industries have been hard hit during this pandemic with widespread restrictions on movement. One industry, though, is booming: video games. People are staying home, booting up their consoles and playing for hours.
In fact, a World Health Organization went as far as to recommend video games as a way to play with others while social distancing.
For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused mass migration to a tropical island filled with talking animals.
I’m talking about Nintendo’s new game, “Animal Crossing: New Horizon.” It’s sold millions of copies in less than two weeks. The goal? Catch fish, befriend locals, wander around.
“It is a kind, nice environment,” said Dmitri Williams, a professor of communications at USC Annenberg. “And at a time when the world is dark and uncertain and grim, sometimes the best thing you can do is go into a warm, safe space.”
With people forced to stay home around the world, online games are also a way for friends to stay connected. Fifteen million people played the latest “Call of Duty” game in three days of its release. That’s a record. Neil Macker, a senior equity analyst with MorningStar, said more players also means more in-game purchases or “microtransactions.”
It’s not all good news for the industry, though. Sony’s new console, the Playstation 5, is supposed to launch this Christmas.
“Normally they would start production in, ironically enough, Wuhan, China, about right now to get enough consoles made in order to launch globally,” said Mike Salmon, senior vice president of games at Magid, a consumer research company.
Salmon said that timeline will likely be delayed. And new games are also hitting snags as creative teams have to figure out how to work from home.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.