Marketplace

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Mar 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Running a mall, in a time of social distancing

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Mar 13, 2020
People walk through a Manhattan shopping mall on Jan. 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As more officials urge the public to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic — avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance from others when possible — what does that mean for malls and shopping centers?

For years, getting customers in the door has been challenging for many malls, even without a health crisis. Alana Ferko manages the Butte Plaza Mall in Butte, Montana. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about how she’s feeling about the latest events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. While there are no confirmed cases yet of the virus in the state, the governor has declared a state of emergency as a precaution.

Ferko recently grappled with cancelling an upcoming concert at the mall with a traveling band, part of the town’s St. Patrick’s day celebration.

“We were in the midst of canceling their performance here, because I just couldn’t put the public at risk,” Ferko said. “But they themselves, god bless them, they canceled their trip to Butte.”

