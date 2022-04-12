Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation, inflation everywhere …
Apr 12, 2022

Inflation, inflation everywhere …

... and not a drop of relief, at least for a while. The Federal Reserve has made inflation its top priority, but rising prices are likely to persist for a year or more.

Segments From this episode

Why taming inflation can take so long

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 12, 2022
There's a "long and variable lag" between monetary policy starting to control inflation and inflation responding in a substantial way.
Even with the Fed's interest rate hikes, curbing inflation might take a year, or even two.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Consumers turn to bulk buying as inflation hedge

by Matt Levin
Apr 12, 2022
The Costcos of the world benefit.
Food prices are climbing, and more people are turning to bulk stores for their needs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
From chocolate to real estate, small businesses are trying to create inflation game plans

by Sean McHenry
Apr 12, 2022
Raise prices? Order more inventory, or less? Business owners describe how they're dealing with dramatic changes in market conditions.
"I can barely keep up with what's going on in the real estate market in San Francisco right now," said Cynthia Cummins, owner of Kindred SF Homes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 12, 2022
Shanghai's latest citywide lockdown has left residents anxious about being separated from their children, pets and struggling to find food.
Shanghai has been mass testing its residents almost every day since the start of the month.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
After Ukraine invasion, Germany reconsiders trading with autocrats

by Stephen Beard
Apr 12, 2022
Russia’s aggression has forced Germany to reconsider the notion that trade helps promote democracy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the German lower house of parliament on March 17. Zelenskyy has criticized Germany for failing to ban Russian gas.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images
California utility PG&E agrees to pay $55 million settlement to avoid fire prosecution

by Lily Jamali
Apr 12, 2022
Attorneys said they decided to pursue a civil prosecution instead of criminal charges to "maximize the return to the fire victims rather than to seek criminal penalties."
The PG&E settlement money will go toward fire prevention but lets the company avoid criminal charges.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada
Mirage Toro y Moi
Look Both Ways! Birocratic, Flamingosis
Melloton Liam Huston
Lay Low Gallway Flex
Adu DJ Day
On My Way Home Kan Sano

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

