Inside the Deadhead economy
Jul 28, 2023

Inside the Deadhead economy

Scott Olson/Getty Images
With Dead & Company on their final tour, what's to become of the fans who've made careers out of concert flea markets? Plus, we make sense of a weird economic moment in the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Move over talks of recession. “Soft landing” is becoming a favorite addition in many economists’ vocabulary. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Nela Richardson of ADP to discuss that and more of this week’s economic news.

Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend

by Justin Ho
Jul 28, 2023
Wages are rising faster than prices. So on average, people’s purchasing power is increasing.
Purchasing power has increased because prices have been rising more slowly, said economist Preston Mui.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
U.S. asking rents decline (slightly), but continue to rise in some regions

by Samantha Fields
Jul 28, 2023
Asking rents are down 1% nationally, though they're still rising in some regions.
A man watches apartment construction in Austin, Texas. The increase in apartment supply is one reason for cooling rents.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
My Economy

In the Bronx, a bookstore on wheels is parking it at a new spot as the business expands

by Sarah Leeson
Jul 28, 2023
Come October, Latanya DeVaughn, owner of mobile bookstore Bronx Bound Books, anticipates author events and a permanent spot at the mall.
Bronx Bound Books' busiest period is August to December as it visits farmers markets and school book fairs.
Courtesy Latanya DeVaughn
Will inflation make consumers abandon their favorite brands?

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 28, 2023
Consumers have been sticking with Procter & Gamble. But if high prices make shoppers trade down, the company has products for them too.
Procter & Gamble, maker of Tide detergent and many other consumer products, is cautious about its outlook for 2024.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?

by Izzy Bloom
Jul 28, 2023
Vendors who have been following the band around for decades must now figure out what’s next.
Brian Platzke, a longtime Live Grateful vendor, sells original Deadhead T-shirt designs.
Izzy Bloom
Music from the episode

Cupid FIFTY FIFTY
Like Crazy Jimin
Dynamite BTS
Franklin's Tower Grateful Dead
Comedy Gen Hoshino

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

