Inside the Deadhead economy
With Dead & Company on their final tour, what's to become of the fans who've made careers out of concert flea markets? Plus, we make sense of a weird economic moment in the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Move over talks of recession. “Soft landing” is becoming a favorite addition in many economists’ vocabulary. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Nela Richardson of ADP to discuss that and more of this week’s economic news.
Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend
Wages are rising faster than prices. So on average, people’s purchasing power is increasing.
U.S. asking rents decline (slightly), but continue to rise in some regions
Asking rents are down 1% nationally, though they're still rising in some regions.
In the Bronx, a bookstore on wheels is parking it at a new spot as the business expands
Come October, Latanya DeVaughn, owner of mobile bookstore Bronx Bound Books, anticipates author events and a permanent spot at the mall.
Will inflation make consumers abandon their favorite brands?
Consumers have been sticking with Procter & Gamble. But if high prices make shoppers trade down, the company has products for them too.
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?
Vendors who have been following the band around for decades must now figure out what’s next.
