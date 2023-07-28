In the Bronx, a bookstore on wheels is parking it at a new spot as the business expands
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Brick-and-mortar bookstores have been moving online or disappearing altogether for years. In 2012, there were nearly 17,000 bookstores across the country. By 2020, that was down to 10,800.
Despite a dire outlook for bookstores, they’re still in the game. Since 2017, bookstores’ market, as measured by revenue, has grown an average of 0.3% a year in the United States
Latanya DeVaughn, owner of Bronx Bound Books, joined “Marketplace” to discuss how her business is going this summer and her plans to expand.
