Infrastructure investment put to the test in Louisiana
Aug 30, 2021

Infrastructure investment put to the test in Louisiana

Also on today's show: CVS joins Walmart and Walgreens in experimenting with in-store, in-person counseling and an elementary school teacher on changing careers in a pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Did post-Katrina infrastructure limit Ida's damage?

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 30, 2021
"All of our levee systems … performed magnificently," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
President Joe Biden speaks about preparations for Hurricane Ida during a briefing Saturday by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

"Monetary policy is the wrong tool": Why economist El-Erian thinks the Fed is making a mistake

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 30, 2021
The economist and businessman disagrees with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's belief that inflation is transitory.
"I am saying, 'You know what, we have to be more humble about the inflation dynamics,'" Mohamed El-Erian says.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
What the Taliban takeover means for Toyota

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 30, 2021
Toyota pickup trucks and SUVs have long been the Taliban’s preferred mode of transport. Does that damage the company’s brand?
Taliban fighters in a Toyota pickup in Kabul last week, one of many images showing the Taliban's fondness for the vehicles. But the brand's strength, says Utpal Dholakia, means "it is insulated against negative publicity over which it has no control."
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
CVS expands mental health services as pitch for personalized care

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 30, 2021
The service might help lessen the stigma and burden of seeking mental health care, a CVS executive says.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
My Economy

How a choir teacher found new purpose during the pandemic

by Minju Park
Aug 30, 2021
Jordan Leckband, the general music teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa, figured out a new direction for his career.
About 20% of workers switched jobs during the pandemic, and 26% plan to look for a new job when the threat of the pandemic decreases, according to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker Survey.
Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images
