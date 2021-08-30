Infrastructure investment put to the test in Louisiana
Also on today's show: CVS joins Walmart and Walgreens in experimenting with in-store, in-person counseling and an elementary school teacher on changing careers in a pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Did post-Katrina infrastructure limit Ida's damage?
"All of our levee systems … performed magnificently," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
"Monetary policy is the wrong tool": Why economist El-Erian thinks the Fed is making a mistake
The economist and businessman disagrees with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's belief that inflation is transitory.
What the Taliban takeover means for Toyota
Toyota pickup trucks and SUVs have long been the Taliban’s preferred mode of transport. Does that damage the company’s brand?
CVS expands mental health services as pitch for personalized care
The service might help lessen the stigma and burden of seeking mental health care, a CVS executive says.
How a choir teacher found new purpose during the pandemic
Jordan Leckband, the general music teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa, figured out a new direction for his career.
Music from the episode
Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Ghostwriter RJD2
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer