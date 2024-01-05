Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

In? Ice cream. Out? Cookies.
Jan 5, 2024

In? Ice cream. Out? Cookies.

Samantha Fields/Marketplace
Not the kind of cookies you think. Plus, manufacturers are hopeful the new year will go better, thanks in part to federal government funding.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Heather Long at The Washington Post about what the December jobs report says about the labor market, what it will mean if Congress can’t pass the federal budget this month, and if the Biden administration will get credit for a strong economy.

Here's the economic "in" and "out" list of 2024

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 5, 2024
Rate hikes and recession fears are out, economists tell us, and rate cuts are in — but so is geopolitical uncertainty.
In/out lists for the new year have flooded social media. "The widespread belief that the U.S. economy is heading into a recession seems to be out," says economist Sean Snaith of the University of Central Florida.
Jordan Mangi/Marketplace
After a tough year, manufacturing has reasons to be hopeful

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 5, 2024
Activity in the sector contracted last year, but federal investment is one of the factors that could make 2024 better.
The federal government has invested billions in infrastructure and clean energy production, which should give manufacturers a boost in 2024. Above, a wind turbine manufacturing facility.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Staying ahead of the curve

by Sarah Leeson

Customs broker Gretchen Blough in Erie, Pennsylvania, says low water levels in the Panama Canal are forcing her shipping and importing customers to reroute goods.

Why Google is phasing out tracking cookies

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 5, 2024
These cookies follow you around the internet — a major privacy issue, advocates say. But getting rid of them won't get rid of targeted ads.
Google will roll out a set of new tools that still track your behavior online — so we'll still be getting those targeted ads.
Daviles/Getty Images
For this Brooklyn ice cream company, 2023 felt like the first year "we're back on track”

by Samantha Fields
Jan 5, 2024
Pooja Bavishi's Indian-inspired treats were always popular. But the path to the expansion of her business was long and complicated.
Part of the production space for Malai, which sells its Indian-inspired treats retail, wholesale and online.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Cashmere Tree Theater
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Khudi Bi Aasman Khruangbin
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
Afternoon Soul Gramatik

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Why Google is phasing out tracking cookies
After a tough year, manufacturing has reasons to be hopeful
Here's the economic "in" and "out" list of 2024
