In? Ice cream. Out? Cookies.
Not the kind of cookies you think. Plus, manufacturers are hopeful the new year will go better, thanks in part to federal government funding.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Heather Long at The Washington Post about what the December jobs report says about the labor market, what it will mean if Congress can’t pass the federal budget this month, and if the Biden administration will get credit for a strong economy.
Here's the economic "in" and "out" list of 2024
Rate hikes and recession fears are out, economists tell us, and rate cuts are in — but so is geopolitical uncertainty.
After a tough year, manufacturing has reasons to be hopeful
Activity in the sector contracted last year, but federal investment is one of the factors that could make 2024 better.
Staying ahead of the curve
Customs broker Gretchen Blough in Erie, Pennsylvania, says low water levels in the Panama Canal are forcing her shipping and importing customers to reroute goods.
Why Google is phasing out tracking cookies
These cookies follow you around the internet — a major privacy issue, advocates say. But getting rid of them won't get rid of targeted ads.
For this Brooklyn ice cream company, 2023 felt like the first year "we're back on track”
Pooja Bavishi's Indian-inspired treats were always popular. But the path to the expansion of her business was long and complicated.
Music from the episode
The team
