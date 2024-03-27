Immigrants fill high-risk jobs that U.S.-born workers don’t
Latin American immigrants are among the workers most likely to die on the job. Plus, business school grads find a fast track to the CEO seat.
Segments From this episode
Big cargo ships are more efficient. And more risky.
Cargo ships have grown since the Francis Scott Key Bridge was built. Collisions have greater impact, physically and economically.
Baltimore bridge victims were immigrants in riskier, hard-to fill jobs
Mexican and Central American workers have been the lifeblood of the Baltimore economy, but they're also part of the "lowerarchy."
How a weak Japanese yen affects the U.S. economy
Japanese autos have not dropped in price and U.S. exports now become more expensive.
What does a “good” economy look like — and are we in one?
Voters’ views on the economy don’t always match their own situation or national trends. The gap can color their views of candidates.
For aspiring CEOs, being a buyer rather than a founder is an increasingly attractive path
Raising "search funds" to find a business to buy may be an answer to a challenging startup landscape.
Refurbishing vintage furniture for art (and profit)
Latoyia Smith started by painting secondhand desks for remote students. Then their parents wanted her to beautify their own furniture.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer