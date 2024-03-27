My EconomySkin in the GameBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Immigrants fill high-risk jobs that U.S.-born workers don’t
Mar 27, 2024

Immigrants fill high-risk jobs that U.S.-born workers don’t

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Latin American immigrants are among the workers most likely to die on the job. Plus, business school grads find a fast track to the CEO seat.

Segments From this episode

Big cargo ships are more efficient. And more risky.

by Justin Ho
Mar 27, 2024
Cargo ships have grown since the Francis Scott Key Bridge was built. Collisions have greater impact, physically and economically.
The scene of the shipping accident in Baltimore. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earmarked billions of dollars for port upgrades made necessary by the scaling up of cargo ships.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Baltimore bridge victims were immigrants in riskier, hard-to fill jobs

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 27, 2024
Mexican and Central American workers have been the lifeblood of the Baltimore economy, but they're also part of the "lowerarchy."
"Unfortunately, even when they're in the middle of the night, working the graveyard shift in the middle of a flimsy bridge, that represents a future for them and that represents opportunity for them," says George Escobar of CASA about immigrant workers.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
How a weak Japanese yen affects the U.S. economy

by Matt Levin
Mar 27, 2024
Japanese autos have not dropped in price and U.S. exports now become more expensive.
Until recently, Japan’s central bank has kept interest rates low to spur growth.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
What does a “good” economy look like — and are we in one?

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 27, 2024
Voters’ views on the economy don’t always match their own situation or national trends. The gap can color their views of candidates.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
For aspiring CEOs, being a buyer rather than a founder is an increasingly attractive path

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 27, 2024
Raising "search funds" to find a business to buy may be an answer to a challenging startup landscape.
Although the concept has been around for decades, the number of "search fund" starts went from 20 in 2013 to 105 in 2023.
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
My Economy

Refurbishing vintage furniture for art (and profit)

by Sean McHenry
Mar 27, 2024
Latoyia Smith started by painting secondhand desks for remote students. Then their parents wanted her to beautify their own furniture.
"When I began the business, I had no expectations," said Latoyia Smith, owner of Lavish Furniture Flips. "I was like, if I build it, they will come, but will they buy? And then they did."
Courtesy Smith
