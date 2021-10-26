Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
If U.S. workers had 4 weeks of paid family leave, would they use it?
Oct 26, 2021

If U.S. workers had 4 weeks of paid family leave, would they use it?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also: How Evergrande investors in China are faring, what the pandemic's legacy on the housing market will be and what to make of corporate pledges.

Segments From this episode

The pandemic has changed the housing market in more ways than one

by Matt Levin
Oct 26, 2021
Pricing may cool down, but the pandemic will likely permanently change the way we buy homes.
A townhouse for sale is seen in Brooklyn, New York in October 2020. Homebuyers may see things like virtual tours and staging long after the pandemic.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Paid family leave would be a paradigm shift for many workers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 26, 2021
Even when the benefit is available, many Americans hesitate to use it. It's included in the Democrats' social-spending bill.
Though the Democrats' paid family leave proposal has been reduced from 12 weeks to four, it would still be a major change for Americans.
hobo_018 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Evergrande investors in China are worried but holding on

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 26, 2021
Evergrande is among the three biggest property developers in China and it seems to have the backing of the Chinese communist party.
Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin overlooking China's communist party 100th birthday celebrations on Beijing's Tiananmen square. This photo was widely circulated in China's business press and boosted the perception that Evergrande is too big to fail.
Screenshot of Sina
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 26, 2021
What will make meaningful progress toward climate goals? Corporations changing how they do business and making tangible investments.
Car rental company Hertz announced Monday it's purchasing 100,000 Teslas.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 26, 2021
It's about company culture, performance management and lots of logistics.
With many companies embracing work-from-home or hybrid models, some are creating leadership positions to focus on the transition.
visualspace via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

A real-life real estate horror story

by Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 26, 2021
Ursula Vernon, an illustrator and horror writer, recounts what it was like purchasing a home for her mother during a pandemic.
Author and illustrator Ursula Vernon hoped buying this farmhouse for her mother would be a straightforward process. It wasn’t.
Courtesy Ursula Vernon
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cigarette Jang Beom June
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Black Sands Bonobo
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Harvest Moon Poolside
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 PM PDT
27:31
7:35 AM PDT
8:33
2:06 PM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
11:03
Oct 25, 2021
16:32
Oct 21, 2021
35:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Do COVID-19 vaccine incentives work?
Do COVID-19 vaccine incentives work?
How HR mishaps left Amazon workers underpaid and out of jobs
How HR mishaps left Amazon workers underpaid and out of jobs
Yellen says high inflation is temporary. And if it isn't?
Yellen says high inflation is temporary. And if it isn't?
Online advertising is more expensive since Apple changed its privacy policies
Online advertising is more expensive since Apple changed its privacy policies