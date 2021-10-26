If U.S. workers had 4 weeks of paid family leave, would they use it?
Also: How Evergrande investors in China are faring, what the pandemic's legacy on the housing market will be and what to make of corporate pledges.
Segments From this episode
The pandemic has changed the housing market in more ways than one
Pricing may cool down, but the pandemic will likely permanently change the way we buy homes.
Paid family leave would be a paradigm shift for many workers
Even when the benefit is available, many Americans hesitate to use it. It's included in the Democrats' social-spending bill.
Evergrande investors in China are worried but holding on
Evergrande is among the three biggest property developers in China and it seems to have the backing of the Chinese communist party.
"Look for actions" from companies, not just green pledges, experts say
What will make meaningful progress toward climate goals? Corporations changing how they do business and making tangible investments.
Why more companies are hiring heads of remote work
It's about company culture, performance management and lots of logistics.
A real-life real estate horror story
Ursula Vernon, an illustrator and horror writer, recounts what it was like purchasing a home for her mother during a pandemic.
Music from the episode
Cigarette Jang Beom June
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Black Sands Bonobo
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Harvest Moon Poolside
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer