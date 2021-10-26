A real-life real estate horror story
Should you be in the market for a haunted house, the Rhode Island property that inspired “The Conjuring” recently listed for $1.2 million.
“The Conjuring” is fiction of course, but with the cost of homes at record highs around the country, some prospective homebuyers have real estate horror stories of their own.
Ursula Vernon, an author, illustrator and horror writer recently published a Twitter thread about her experience trying to purchase a house for her mother.
“I thought, how hard can it be?” she said. “You’d think, being a horror author, I would have known better than to ask that question, but here we are.”
Read Vernon’s full real estate horror story here or click the audio player above to hear her tell a shortened version.
Tell us your housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”
