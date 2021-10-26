A real-life real estate horror story

Should you be in the market for a haunted house, the Rhode Island property that inspired “The Conjuring” recently listed for $1.2 million.

“The Conjuring” is fiction of course, but with the cost of homes at record highs around the country, some prospective homebuyers have real estate horror stories of their own.

Ursula Vernon, an author, illustrator and horror writer recently published a Twitter thread about her experience trying to purchase a house for her mother.

WHO WANTS TO HEAR THE SAGA OF ME ATTEMPTING TO ARRANGE A REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION DURING AN PANDEMIC?



Of course you do. Buckle up. — Kingfisher & Wombat (@UrsulaV) September 9, 2021

“I thought, how hard can it be?” she said. “You’d think, being a horror author, I would have known better than to ask that question, but here we are.”

Read Vernon’s full real estate horror story here or click the audio player above to hear her tell a shortened version.

