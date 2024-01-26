My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

If the economy's so good, what's with all the layoffs?
Jan 26, 2024

If the economy’s so good, what’s with all the layoffs?

Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images
Major companies keep announcing layoffs. What gives? Plus, the effects of "digital redlining" and the rise of "mid-size" influencers.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson of The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about inflation and transitioning from "vibecession" to "vibespansion."

How are Black communities in the rural South dealing with digital redlining?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jan 26, 2024
Aallyah Wright of Capital B News traveled to Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia to see how people are coping with limited internet access.
Robyn Beck /AFP via Getty Images
Apparel brands turn to #curvy influencers to court online shoppers

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 26, 2024
In the increasingly online women's apparel market, mid-size and plus-size influencers play a critical role in steering retail dollars toward brands.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Ryllace
What do all the layoffs mean in a supposedly "good" economy?

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 26, 2024
In the last few days, Microsoft, eBay and Salesforce have joined the list of companies that have made layoff announcements this month.
eBay announced plans to lay off an estimated 9% of their workforce.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Days to Come" Bonobo, Bajka
"Outer Sunset" Tycho
"Jungle" Tash Sultana
"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

