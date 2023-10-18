How water moves — or stalls — the economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We've got three stories about how water moves — or stalls — the economy. Plus, why homebuilding is so expensive right now.
Segments From this episode
America needs more houses, but homebuilders are hobbled by high interest rates
The number of completed homes rose last month. But further up the housing pipeline, homebuilders are starting fewer projects right now.
With many water workers nearing retirement, utilities seek a younger workforce
In Texas, for instance, a new law licenses high school students for jobs monitoring and treating drinking water and wastewater.
How smaller companies are dealing with rising insurance costs for their workers
Annual family premiums for employer coverage went up an average of 7% this year, according to a survey out today from KFF.
Panama drought makes canal passage "quite the challenge," customs broker says
Low water levels in the Panama Canal are forcing a customs broker in Pennsylvania to reroute cargo so it's deliver on time.
LinkedIn's "wholesome" vibe could be making it popular with teens
In addition to getting career boosts, young people like the platform for its positive tone, says journalist Anya Kamenetz.
Music from the episode
Starring You Shafiq Husayn
On It Maestro Nightmares on Wax
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
What Happened? Gillian Moss
They Reminisce Over You Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer