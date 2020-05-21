COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

How to read those unemployment numbers
May 21, 2020

How to read those unemployment numbers

Plus: how emerging markets are faring in this crisis, why evictions could surge in Texas and a conversation with the CEO of the travel company Booking Holdings.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

When watching for the recovery, continuing jobless claims are key

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 21, 2020
The difference between initial jobless claims and overall continuing claims is an important one.
A sign at a gas station tells customers it is closed. Unemployment has reached alarming levels in the United States.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Will more renters be evicted now that bans are lifting?

by Andy Uhler
May 21, 2020
Eviction can ultimately lead to damaged credit, difficulty finding another place to live and homelessness.
Around the country, measures were enacted to protect renters from evictions as their incomes disappeared. But those orders are temporary.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

This crisis is hard on us. It's even harder on countries that aren't rich.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 21, 2020
Capital has fled emerging markets on a massive scale. Currencies are down, debt burdens are rising and people are falling into poverty.
A family walks down the street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The value of that nation's currency, the real, has plummeted.
Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images
Travel industry to be 'most dislocated' by crisis, says Booking.com CEO

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
May 21, 2020
The man who leads Priceline, Kayak and other sites spoke about collapsed demand and winning the war against the virus.
Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.
(Photo courtesy of Booking Holdings)
COVID-19

Sephora's reopening offers a glimpse into pandemic-era beauty retail

by Marielle Segarra
May 21, 2020
What is Sephora without the makeup testing stations and facials?
A Sephora store in Chicago. The beauty chain will reopen Friday, but the in-store experience will be different.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

