May 21, 2020
How to read those unemployment numbers
Plus: how emerging markets are faring in this crisis, why evictions could surge in Texas and a conversation with the CEO of the travel company Booking Holdings.
Stories From this episode
When watching for the recovery, continuing jobless claims are key
The difference between initial jobless claims and overall continuing claims is an important one.
Will more renters be evicted now that bans are lifting?
Eviction can ultimately lead to damaged credit, difficulty finding another place to live and homelessness.
This crisis is hard on us. It's even harder on countries that aren't rich.
Capital has fled emerging markets on a massive scale. Currencies are down, debt burdens are rising and people are falling into poverty.
Travel industry to be 'most dislocated' by crisis, says Booking.com CEO
The man who leads Priceline, Kayak and other sites spoke about collapsed demand and winning the war against the virus.
Sephora's reopening offers a glimpse into pandemic-era beauty retail
What is Sephora without the makeup testing stations and facials?
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer