How to read all the new jobs data coming in
Plus: A look at the car market, and a conversation with an artist who took a job in the Alberta oil sands to pay off her student debt fast.
Segments From this episode
Job data's all over the place, but things are still pretty good for some workers
ADP and other labor market signals point to continuing interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.
Immigrant workforce reaches near record level
Foreign-born workers are continuing to play a crucial role in a tight job market.
Low inventories are starting to look like the new normal
Early in the pandemic, businesses worried about too little stock. That’s changed.
The crude reality of student debt
Kate Beaton wanted to get rid of her student debt — fast. So she took a job in the Alberta oil sands, where the typical rules of society don’t always apply.
After years of not being able to get them, Americans want their wheels — no matter the cost
New light vehicle sales, including cars, SUVs and pickups, were up about 20% in June from this time a year ago.
Thames Water, the UK’s biggest water company, struggles to plug a hole in its finances
Huge debts and raw sewage threaten the future of a major British utility.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer