How to read all the new jobs data coming in
Jul 6, 2023

How to read all the new jobs data coming in

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus: A look at the car market, and a conversation with an artist who took a job in the Alberta oil sands to pay off her student debt fast.

Segments From this episode

Job data's all over the place, but things are still pretty good for some workers

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 6, 2023
ADP and other labor market signals point to continuing interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.
Scott Olson/Getty Imagez
Immigrant workforce reaches near record level

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 6, 2023
Foreign-born workers are continuing to play a crucial role in a tight job market.
Tisheeka Wallace is assistant manager of Pacci's Trattoria, where immigrants make up one-fifth of the workforce.
Nancy Marshall Genzer/Marketplace
Low inventories are starting to look like the new normal

by Justin Ho

Early in the pandemic, businesses worried about too little stock. That’s changed.

The crude reality of student debt

by Reema Khrais

Kate Beaton wanted to get rid of her student debt — fast. So she took a job in the Alberta oil sands, where the typical rules of society don’t always apply.

After years of not being able to get them, Americans want their wheels — no matter the cost

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 6, 2023
New light vehicle sales, including cars, SUVs and pickups, were up about 20% in June from this time a year ago.
Lots of consumers feel confident they’ll have the money to buy vehicles they might have once considered unaffordable.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Thames Water, the UK’s biggest water company, struggles to plug a hole in its finances

by Stephen Beard
Jul 6, 2023
Huge debts and raw sewage threaten the future of a major British utility.
Joan Fennelly, left, and Jo Robb of the Henley Mermaids swimming in the Thames — in spite of the sewage. “We’ve seen it all and it’s very upsetting.”
Mimisse Beard
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

