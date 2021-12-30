How pandemic grief is rippling into the economy
Plus: How omicron is shifting New Year's resolutions and a look at the real cost of holiday shopping returns.
Retailers grapple with returns as online sales surge
Optoro, which manages returns for Target and Ikea, says consumers will send back $120 billion worth of goods this season.
The economics of New Year's resolutions in the time of omicron
“Fresh starts” are planned annually, but this year, COVID-19 is helping to shape the resolutions people make.
We're still grieving the economy we've lost, whether we realize it or not
Admitting when we're not OK is the first step in helping ourselves, psychotherapist Megan Devine says.
As COVID surges again, consumers and workers are worn out but resilient
Pandemic-related negativity and fear isn't leading to negative or fearful economic behavior.
California is reshaping Medicaid to bring new health services to families
Community health workers present at doctor’s appointments can help parents navigate food, sleep, behavior and child development.
