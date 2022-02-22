Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How effective would U.S. sanctions against Russia be?
Feb 21, 2022

How effective would U.S. sanctions against Russia be?

Today, we're joined by London bureau chief Stephen Beard to hear about the global economic ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Segments From this episode

U.S. sanctions come at a cost

The United States is hoping to deter a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine by threatening economic sanctions. Marketplace's Stephen Beard has more.
Travel bookings tick upward as omicron recedes

by Samantha Fields
Feb 21, 2022
People also appear to be booking ahead more often, seen as a sign of renewed optimism.
Passengers wait at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia over Presidents Day weekend. The TSA screened more than 2 million people on Friday and Sunday.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
States push forward with broadband projects

Anna Read with the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Broadband Access Initiative chats with Marketplace's Kimberly Adams about states' allocations of funding for broadband access.
Museums need to innovate to make it through the next 2 years

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 21, 2022
Museums don’t expect to see pre-pandemic attendance levels until 2024. For many, going online expanded audiences but not revenue.
Uncertainty about the future is common among museum administrators. Above, visitors examine artwork at Los Angeles' Getty Center in May.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Cactus poachers are picking the Texas desert clean of rare species

by Zoe Kurland
Feb 21, 2022
The lucrative cactus black market is booming, and many species are threatened with extinction.
Karen Little, manager of the Sul Ross State University greenhouse, holds a rare Pelecyphora aselliformis cactus, seized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service en route to markets overseas.
Zoe Kurland
My Economy

A traveling barber makes house calls and friends

by Anais Amin
Feb 21, 2022
Tara Morgan roves Vashon Island to help customers look spiffy. Her business, C'Mon Barber, is the result of a midlife transition.
Tara Morgan's work brings her into people's homes. "You’ve got kids running around," she said, "and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, do you have time to do mine?’" She became a barber during the pandemic.
Courtesy Elise Giordano
Music from the episode

Forever and Ever Sun Glitters, Steffaloo
Embrace Goldroom, Ariela Jacobs
Peach Fuzz Caamp
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
All That I Can Do Tish Hyman
Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

