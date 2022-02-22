How effective would U.S. sanctions against Russia be?
Today, we're joined by London bureau chief Stephen Beard to hear about the global economic ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Segments From this episode
U.S. sanctions come at a cost
The United States is hoping to deter a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine by threatening economic sanctions. Marketplace's Stephen Beard has more.
Travel bookings tick upward as omicron recedes
People also appear to be booking ahead more often, seen as a sign of renewed optimism.
States push forward with broadband projects
Anna Read with the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Broadband Access Initiative chats with Marketplace's Kimberly Adams about states' allocations of funding for broadband access.
Museums need to innovate to make it through the next 2 years
Museums don’t expect to see pre-pandemic attendance levels until 2024. For many, going online expanded audiences but not revenue.
Cactus poachers are picking the Texas desert clean of rare species
The lucrative cactus black market is booming, and many species are threatened with extinction.
A traveling barber makes house calls and friends
Tara Morgan roves Vashon Island to help customers look spiffy. Her business, C'Mon Barber, is the result of a midlife transition.
Music from the episode
Forever and Ever Sun Glitters, Steffaloo
Embrace Goldroom, Ariela Jacobs
Peach Fuzz Caamp
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
All That I Can Do Tish Hyman
Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer