Hiring or hunting, this job market is tough
How it looks from both sides. Plus, why the U.S. economy needs immigration.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Heather Long of the Washington Post about the January Jobs report.
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
For applicants, the interviewing can seem endless. For employers, the pool of workers is small and the future may feel uncertain.
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
Population growth helps stabilize the economy by providing workers we need.
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
A Malibu mansion and a more modest home in a middle-class neighborhood have something in common: net-zero carbon emissions.
What's the deal with "Seinfeld" laws?
New Jersey’s new telemarketer law isn’t the only example of lawyers taking inspiration from the TV sitcom that aired in the 1990s.
