National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Hiring or hunting, this job market is tough
Feb 2, 2024

Hiring or hunting, this job market is tough

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
How it looks from both sides. Plus, why the U.S. economy needs immigration.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Jeanna Smialek of the New York Times and Heather Long of the Washington Post about the January Jobs report.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Kristin Schwab
Feb 2, 2024
For applicants, the interviewing can seem endless. For employers, the pool of workers is small and the future may feel uncertain.
Many employers and job seekers feel a bit powerless in the current environment.
SrdjanPav/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 2, 2024
Population growth helps stabilize the economy by providing workers we need.
As more Americans retire, the need for workers in the healthcare sector will increase. Above, a stand at a job fair for jobs in health services.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 2, 2024
A Malibu mansion and a more modest home in a middle-class neighborhood have something in common: net-zero carbon emissions.
Reclaimed wood, low-carbon concrete, solar panels and batteries make this home’s carbon footprint net zero.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's the deal with "Seinfeld" laws?

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 2, 2024
New Jersey’s new telemarketer law isn’t the only example of lawyers taking inspiration from the TV sitcom that aired in the 1990s. 
A 1992 episode of “Seinfeld” called “The Pitch,” above, helped inspire a new law in New Jersey.
Seinfeld YouTube channel
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cataracts Freddie Gibbs
93 'Til Infinity Souls Of Mischief
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
STAR WALKIN' Lil Nas X

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:59 PM PST
27:21
2:07 PM PST
1:05
7:51 AM PST
9:06
3:05 AM PST
14:02
Feb 1, 2024
10:22
Feb 1, 2024
52:12
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?