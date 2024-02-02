Among laws that went into effect at the beginning of this year was a New Jersey law taking inspiration from the TV sitcom “Seinfeld.”

In May, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Senate Bill 921/Assembly Bill 1545, also known as the Seinfeld Bill, which requires telemarketers to identify themselves within 30 seconds of a call and drew inspiration from a scene in a 1992 episode of “Seinfeld.”

Today, @GovMurphy signed @JonBramnick’s “Seinfeld Bill” into law, requiring telemarketers to share their name, phone number, and address within the first 30 seconds of a telemarketing call. pic.twitter.com/wW4kh9gFD7 — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 15, 2023

One of the bill’s primary sponsors, New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick, volunteers his services as a “comedic auctioneer” and holds the title funniest lawyer in New Jersey for winning several contests sponsored by the New Jersey Bar Association.

But New Jersey’s telemarketer law isn’t the only example of lawyers taking inspiration from “Seinfeld.”

Since 2018, twin brothers Aharon and Zachary Schrieber have produced a blog called Seinfeld Law that uses the sitcom’s plotlines to break down legal issues and analyzes the characters’ adventures from a legal perspective.

Click the audio player above to hear Aharon Schrieber explain how the project got started and what it’s taught them.

