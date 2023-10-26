Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
Hear that boom? It’s the economy.
Oct 26, 2023

Hear that boom? It's the economy.

A majority of GDP growth came from people splurging on concerts, restaurants and durable goods. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
GDP went gangbusters last quarter, but many expect reality to set in soon. Also, students are finding quicker, lower-cost paths to careers.

Segments From this episode

GDP grew 4.9% in Q3, the highest since 2014. How'd we get here?

by Matt Levin
Oct 26, 2023
The answer will be pretty familiar: consumer spending, and lots of it.
A majority of GDP growth came from people splurging on concerts, restaurants and durable goods.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Can the U.S. keep driving the global economy if other countries aren't keeping up?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson

Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson of The New York Times about why U.S. GDP is booming compared to the rest of the world.

In tight labor market, businesses practice "strategic retention"

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 26, 2023
Economists at the Dallas Fed reported some evidence of “labor hoarding” in the latest Beige Book.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Undergraduates flock to associate degree and certificate programs

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 26, 2023
They're cheaper and quicker than earning a bachelor's degree. When students complete their courses, jobs will likely be waiting for them.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden toured a North Carolina community college in June. Many students are choosing to forgo the bachelor's degree path to a career.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Federal "Buy American" rules could be stalling infrastructure projects

by Savannah Maher
Oct 26, 2023
Rules to boost the domestic economy now apply to broadband and water equipment. Delays and higher costs can be part of the trade-off.
The Gila River Indian Community develops projects to conserve water. Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis said federal rules requiring the use of American-made construction materials can be an obstacle.
SafakOguz/Getty Images
From e-commerce to brick and mortar

by Richard Cunningham
Oct 26, 2023
After years selling on Etsy, Mimi Striplin of The Tiny Tassel in South Carolina saw a "need to create a space for people that looked like me.”
The Aneris Collective
Music from the episode

Cranes in the Sky Solange
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Haye
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
Go Gina SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

