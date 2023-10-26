Hear that boom? It’s the economy.
GDP went gangbusters last quarter, but many expect reality to set in soon. Also, students are finding quicker, lower-cost paths to careers.
GDP grew 4.9% in Q3, the highest since 2014. How'd we get here?
The answer will be pretty familiar: consumer spending, and lots of it.
Can the U.S. keep driving the global economy if other countries aren't keeping up?
Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson of The New York Times about why U.S. GDP is booming compared to the rest of the world.
In tight labor market, businesses practice "strategic retention"
Economists at the Dallas Fed reported some evidence of “labor hoarding” in the latest Beige Book.
Undergraduates flock to associate degree and certificate programs
They're cheaper and quicker than earning a bachelor's degree. When students complete their courses, jobs will likely be waiting for them.
Federal "Buy American" rules could be stalling infrastructure projects
Rules to boost the domestic economy now apply to broadband and water equipment. Delays and higher costs can be part of the trade-off.
From e-commerce to brick and mortar
After years selling on Etsy, Mimi Striplin of The Tiny Tassel in South Carolina saw a "need to create a space for people that looked like me.”
