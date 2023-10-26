Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played

From e-commerce to brick and mortar

Richard Cunningham Oct 26, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Aneris Collective

From e-commerce to brick and mortar

Richard Cunningham Oct 26, 2023
Heard on:
The Aneris Collective
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

E-commerce is a huge part of our economy. Etsy alone has 7.5 million sellers on its platform, and by 2026, experts expect almost a quarter of all retail purchases to take place online. But what happens when you want to grow past e-commerce?

Mimi Striplin is the founder and CEO of The Tiny Tassel, an accessories, apparel and gift boutique in Charleston, South Carolina. She opened her storefront in 2021 after spending years selling on e-commerce sites like Etsy and Squarespace. 

“As a Black and Japanese woman in the South, I felt that there was such a need to create a space for people that looked like me,” Striplin said.

Mimi joined Marketplace to talk about the journey of growing her business from an Etsy shop to a brick-and-mortar store and why owning a storefront was so important to her.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:51 AM PDT
8:07
7:48 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
Oct 26, 2023
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply