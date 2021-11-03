Retailers less dependent on the global supply chain could see opportunities this holiday season

Etsy will report quarterly earnings after markets close today. The crafty e-commerce site is now running ads positioning itself as a great destination for unique holiday gifts. Will those gifts be a little easier to get this year than those from the typical big box retailer, thanks to all the supply chain disruptions going on?

It might be even tougher than usual to get your hands on this season’s hottest toys, but what about some hand-crocheted superhero dolls? Or a wizard wand made of reclaimed barnwood?

“I think people are just going to be like, ‘Hmm, you know, I can’t find exactly what I’m looking for, what’s a decent substitute?'” said Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali, who said retailers less dependent on global supply chains, like Etsy or second-hand apps like Poshmark and thredUp, could be a popular option this year.

But just because their merchandise isn’t stuck in a shipping container doesn’t necessarily mean items will be ready on time.

“Half of the time the people are making the stuff,” she said.

And most are probably shipping with the U.S. Postal Service, said consultant Satish Jindel with ShipMatrix. So, sellers should count on delays “at least a day more than what the carriers tell them is their commitment time,” Jindel said, adding that the good news is the Postal Service has added a lot more capacity since last year.