Gretchen! Stop trying to make recycled IP happen!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by a classic movie remake. Plus, the difference between the CPI and the PPI.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about what this week’s inflation data means for the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, the challenges to changing interest rates during an election year, and whether Congress’s budget battle will drag on the economy.
What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?
These measures of inflation track the prices consumers pay and the prices producers receive for their wares. But they don't always line up.
It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood
The latest iteration is a musical movie, and a chance to make money by presenting old material to a new audience.
In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war
The U.S. and China loom large over Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 13, but so do domestic bread-and-butter issues.
Fewer kids are playing tackle football. Could flag be the future for the NFL?
The risk of brain injury weighs on participation. Sports writer Dave Sheinin says there’s logic in an eventual move to a safer game.
Music from the episode
Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Trick Question spring gang
A Dance With You Lakim
Mugatu Tom's Story
Fail Safe William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer