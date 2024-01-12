Bytes: Week in ReviewMake Me SmartGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Gretchen! Stop trying to make recycled IP happen!
Jan 12, 2024

Gretchen! Stop trying to make recycled IP happen!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by a classic movie remake. Plus, the difference between the CPI and the PPI.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about what this week’s inflation data means for the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, the challenges to changing interest rates during an election year, and whether Congress’s budget battle will drag on the economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 12, 2024
These measures of inflation track the prices consumers pay and the prices producers receive for their wares. But they don't always line up.
CPI and PPI measure different things, so the numbers don't always match up.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 12, 2024
The latest iteration is a musical movie, and a chance to make money by presenting old material to a new audience.
More "Mean Girls": Bebe Wood, left, Avantika and Reneé Rapp star in the new musical movie.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 12, 2024
The U.S. and China loom large over Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 13, but so do domestic bread-and-butter issues.
A man wearing a Team Taiwan jacket from the governing DPP party takes a photo of a group of supporters at a political rally in central Taipei.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fewer kids are playing tackle football. Could flag be the future for the NFL?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 12, 2024
The risk of brain injury weighs on participation. Sports writer Dave Sheinin says there’s logic in an eventual move to a safer game.
With youth participation in tackle football dropping, flag football presents a new opportunity.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Trick Question spring gang
A Dance With You Lakim
Mugatu Tom's Story
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:41 PM PST
28:05
3:51 PM PST
26:38
2:06 PM PST
1:05
7:22 AM PST
6:45
3:06 AM PST
12:48
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood
It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood
Inside the Stanley tumbler collector economy
Inside the Stanley tumbler collector economy
What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?
What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?
In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war
In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war