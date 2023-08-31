My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer WorldSkin in the Game

Get used to these labor shortages
Aug 31, 2023

Get used to these labor shortages

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The "silver wave" of retiring baby boomers means labor shortages could last for years. Plus, the U.S. falls from the corn-exporting throne.

Segments From this episode

Despite rising interest rates, consumers increased their spending in July

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 31, 2023
But what they're spending their money on is shifting.
Despite climbing interest rates, consumers spent .9% more on goods in July than in June.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Spending on games and hobbies is up as consumers prepare to hunker down for fall

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 31, 2023
During the pandemic, people spent money on stuff. Then, they spent money on experiences. Now, it seems they're spending money on things that help them connect.
Ethan Childs, left, and Imani White play Magic the Gathering at Canton Games in Baltimore. Games are part of how they socialize.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 31, 2023
Heather Boushey of the Council of Economic Advisers talks about the challenges of implementing the president's economic agenda.
Businesses are "not making the needed investments in the things that matter most," like clean energy infrastructure and chip manufacturing, says Heather Boushey of the Council of Economic Advisers.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The U.S. is no longer world's leading exporter of corn

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 31, 2023
Brazil breaks America's near-lock on the top spot for half a century. But corn growers are still doing fine.
Despite losing market share to Brazil, U.S. growers are still selling more corn in absolute terms.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 31, 2023
With the acceleration of baby boomer retirements, multiple sectors face long-term challenges finding enough workers to meet demand.
Pandemic disruptions and baby boomer retirements have created a mismatch between labor supply and demand. That has boosted worker pay, but employers might respond by investing more in automation.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
Ordinary Pleasures Toro y Moi
Cataracts Freddie Gibbs, Madlib
Pina Colada Freddie Joachim
Sky's the Limit (feat.112) The Notorious B.I.G., 112
Get By Talib Kweli

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

