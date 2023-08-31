Get used to these labor shortages
The "silver wave" of retiring baby boomers means labor shortages could last for years. Plus, the U.S. falls from the corn-exporting throne.
Despite rising interest rates, consumers increased their spending in July
But what they're spending their money on is shifting.
Spending on games and hobbies is up as consumers prepare to hunker down for fall
During the pandemic, people spent money on stuff. Then, they spent money on experiences. Now, it seems they're spending money on things that help them connect.
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.
Heather Boushey of the Council of Economic Advisers talks about the challenges of implementing the president's economic agenda.
The U.S. is no longer world's leading exporter of corn
Brazil breaks America's near-lock on the top spot for half a century. But corn growers are still doing fine.
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere
With the acceleration of baby boomer retirements, multiple sectors face long-term challenges finding enough workers to meet demand.
