From vacant buildings to a community of Black women homeowners
Aug 11, 2020

From vacant buildings to a community of Black women homeowners

Plus: another potential rise in tariffs on the EU, an end to easier SNAP benefits and how the pandemic has changed the back-to-school shopping experience.

Segments From this episode

Workplace Culture

Must workers choose between benefits and flexibility?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 11, 2020
The debate over gig worker classification has called labor law into question.
A ride-share driver in Los Angeles calls for enforcing California Assembly Bill 5, which requires some companies to reclassify independent contractors as employees.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Trade showdown

Wine industry braces for more EU tariffs

by Justin Ho
Aug 11, 2020
Tariffs on European imports have been in place since October. More could be on the way.
Wines imported from Spain and Italy for sale at a Whole Foods outlet in California. U.S. tariffs on European wine and liquor may increase.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Risk of deepening hunger crisis as SNAP exemption expires

by Samantha Fields
Aug 11, 2020
When the pandemic began, the federal government made it easier for states to approve people for SNAP, but that flexibility is ending this month, raising concerns that more people will go hungry.
There is likely to be another big spike in SNAP enrollment now that Washington has let federal unemployment benefits expire.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Parenting in a Pandemic

Home schooling boosts back-to-school spending

by Erika Beras
Aug 11, 2020
School will be remote for many kids in the fall, and parents have been scrambling to outfit their homes with home-schooling furniture and supplies.
A mother helps her home-schooled daughter learn on a laptop. Parents are buying furniture and equipment to help their kids continue their education at home.
FG Trade/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Transforming a blighted block into a community of Black women homeowners

by Amy Scott
Aug 11, 2020
A Baltimore program helps Black women build wealth through homeownership.
At 28, Quanshay Henderson bought her first house — and helped restore it — through Black Women Build.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
My Economy

His Houston food truck business has become “very hit or miss”

by Alli Fam
Aug 11, 2020
With traditional revenue sources like office buildings closed, one food truck owner explains the challenges he's facing during the pandemic.
Jose Sanchez's new food truck business had just picked up when COVID-19 started closing office buildings, a major source of customers.
Courtesy of Jose Sanchez.
Music from the episode

Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Wu Punk Georgia Anne Muldrow
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
