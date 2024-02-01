Forever renters
The cost of buying a home has increasingly led more Americans to prepare to rent forever.
A Fed press conference highlight reel
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal gives a cinematic summary of Jay Powell’s comments after Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.
More renters expect they'll never buy a home
They plan to rent forever because they can't afford to buy or they like the renting lifestyle.
Buying a house means more opportunities for this first-time owner
"As a result of me being a homeowner ... if I need to take money out, I can do that," says Monique Coleman of West Virginia.
The economy and ethics of AI training data
Many artificial intelligence tools were trained on freely-available digital content. That might be legal, but is it ethical?
Biking in cities can be complicated, and map apps can only help so much
For cyclists, navigating town is a complex equation of infrastructure, hills, barriers and more. Apps like Google Maps are still figuring it out.
