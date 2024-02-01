My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Forever renters
Jan 31, 2024

Forever renters

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The cost of buying a home has increasingly led more Americans to prepare to rent forever.

Segments From this episode

A Fed press conference highlight reel

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal gives a cinematic summary of Jay Powell’s comments after Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

More renters expect they'll never buy a home

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 31, 2024
They plan to rent forever because they can't afford to buy or they like the renting lifestyle.
In 2023, it was more expensive to buy than it was to rent in 46 of the top 50 U.S. metro areas, according to Redfin data.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Buying a house means more opportunities for this first-time owner

by Sean McHenry
Jan 31, 2024
"As a result of me being a homeowner ... if I need to take money out, I can do that," says Monique Coleman of West Virginia.
Monique Coleman and her daughter, Zoey, outside their home in Charles Town, West Virginia.
Courtesy Monique Coleman
The economy and ethics of AI training data

by Matt Levin
Jan 31, 2024
Many artificial intelligence tools were trained on freely-available digital content. That might be legal, but is it ethical?
By publishing something on the internet without explicitly telling other computers to avoid it, you're consenting to its use by AI, says Common Crawl's Rich Skrenta.
Outflow Designs/Getty Images
Biking in cities can be complicated, and map apps can only help so much

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 31, 2024
For cyclists, navigating town is a complex equation of infrastructure, hills, barriers and more. Apps like Google Maps are still figuring it out.
Navigating a city on a bike is more complicated than simply putting a destination in a map and following the suggested route.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
